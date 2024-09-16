Sudden death of 16-year-old in Shetland triggers police investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Sudden death of 16-year-old in Shetland triggers police investigation

Officers are currently treating the teenager's death as "unexplained".

By Ena Saracevic
Breaking news image
Enquiries are ongoing. Image: DC Thomson.

Police are making enquiries into the sudden death of a teenager in Shetland.

Officers were made aware of the death of the 16-year-old male in the Gulberwick area of Shetland just before 11pm on Saturday.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, September 14, we were made aware of the sudden death of a 16-year-old male youth at a property in the Gulberwick area of Shetland.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news. 

More from Highlands & Islands

Graphic showing Alistair Wilson surrounded by collage of police officers searching for clues.
Scotland's legal chief orders 'complete reinvestigation' of Nairn banker's murder
Jason and Vic Ballantyne of Clynelish Farm, near Brora.
New wellbeing workshops for farmers and crofters start in Grantown
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Loch Tulla Viewpoint. Image: Google Maps.
A82 near Glencoe beauty spot reopens following crash
Martin Munro
Have you seen Martin Munro? Concerns grow for Dingwall man missing for one month
Invercloy, Oban for sale
For sale: Invercloy bed and breakfast with outstanding Oban Bay views
Traffic on a dull and dark day on A83 Rest and be Thankful.
Drivers escorted through Rest and Be Thankful after 500-tonne landslip
Bungalow surrounded by green fields and hills.
Harris bungalow with panoramic sea views goes on the market
Picture of Paul Conway, dressed in a green tartan suite with red knitted poppy.
Experienced walker reported missing during Lochaber trek
The new Inverness Justice Centre. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Man jailed after brandishing knife in Inverness street

Conversation