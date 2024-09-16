Sudden death of 16-year-old in Shetland triggers police investigation

Police are making enquiries into the sudden death of a teenager in Shetland.

Officers were made aware of the death of the 16-year-old male in the Gulberwick area of Shetland just before 11pm on Saturday.

His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45pm on Saturday, September 14, we were made aware of the sudden death of a 16-year-old male youth at a property in the Gulberwick area of Shetland.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

