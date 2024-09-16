Man taken to hospital after A96 crash at Lhanbryde

A man was taken to hospital after a one-car crash on the A96 this afternoon.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the busy road after a collision near Lhanbryde around 1.30pm today.

The incident caused some earlier delays on the Aberdeen to Inverness route, but the road has since been cleared.

A heavily damaged car was recovered from the scene.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they sent two units to the scene, which have now been stood down after helping make the area safe.

A man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital following the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Monday, September 16, we were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on the A96 near Lhanbryde.

“A man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin to be checked over.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have also been contacted for comment.

