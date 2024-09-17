What’s the story Tobermory? Balamory to get reboot and ‘it’s bigger than the Oasis reunion’

TV show Balamory is set to return 20 years after it was last filmed, BBC Children’s and Education has announced.

And yes, some of the original characters are set to return to screens on CBeebies in 2026.

But it might not be all good news for the people of Mull, as BBC has said while it will be filmed in Scotland – it will be either in Tobermory or Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

Two new series of the Bafta-winning show have been commissioned

Made famous, in part due to its catchy tune “What’s the story in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?”

Balamory coming back to screens

The preschool programme about the fictional town of Balamory was originally set in Tobermory, the colourful harbour town on the Isle of Mull.

The stories centred around a nursery and its teacher Miss Hoolie.

It was produced from 2002 to 2005 but aired across the world for many years.

A statement from the BBC said exact details of the revamped shows had yet to be developed.

The team is interested in ideas from producers for two series of ten 14-minute programmes.

Balamory reboot ‘bigger than the Oasis reunion’

Kate Morton, head of commissioning 0-6, said: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

“It will be a treat for parents who grew up with the show to introduce little ones to the brightly-coloured world.”

Over 152 episodes, problems in the island community were worked out by eight main characters.

Those included Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played nursery teacher Miss Hoolie in the original show.

She told The Daily Record it was the “craziest and best news ever that Balamory is coming back”.

“I seriously think this is bigger than the Oasis reunion,” added Julie.

