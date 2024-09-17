What’s the story Tobermory? Balamory to get reboot and ‘it’s bigger than the Oasis reunion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What’s the story Tobermory? Balamory to get reboot and ‘it’s bigger than the Oasis reunion’

The naughties children's favourite will be relaunched this year.

By Louise Glen
Tobermory
Tobermory. Image: Supplied.

TV show Balamory is set to return 20 years after it was last filmed, BBC Children’s and Education has announced.

And yes, some of the original characters are set to return to screens on CBeebies in 2026.

But it might not be all good news for the people of Mull, as BBC has said while it will be filmed in Scotland – it will be either in Tobermory or Rothesay on the Isle of Bute.

Two new series of the Bafta-winning show have been commissioned

Made famous, in part due to its catchy tune “What’s the story in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?”

Balamory coming back to screens

The preschool programme about the fictional town of Balamory was originally set in Tobermory, the colourful harbour town on the Isle of Mull.

The stories centred around a nursery and its teacher Miss Hoolie.

It was produced from 2002 to 2005 but aired across the world for many years.

A statement from the BBC said exact details of the revamped shows had yet to be developed.

Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie in Balamory.
Julie Wilson Nimmo as Miss Hoolie. Image: BBC.

The team is interested in ideas from producers for two series of ten 14-minute programmes.

Balamory reboot ‘bigger than the Oasis reunion’

Kate Morton, head of commissioning 0-6, said: “A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies.

“It will be a treat for parents who grew up with the show to introduce little ones to the brightly-coloured world.”

Over 152 episodes, problems in the island community were worked out by eight main characters.

Those included Julie Wilson Nimmo, who played nursery teacher Miss Hoolie in the original show.

She told The Daily Record it was the “craziest and best news ever that Balamory is coming back”.

“I seriously think this is bigger than the Oasis reunion,” added Julie.

