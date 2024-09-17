‘Change is inevitable’: Sadness as Crossroads school near Keith to close after more than 100 years

Crossroads school outside Keith will be closed for good, with locals facing the end of an era told “change is a constant in life”.

The Grange building, located just off the road dates back to the 19th century.

It was mothballed in January 2023 when the school roll fell to five.

Members of Moray Council’s education committee have now unanimously agreed to start the official process to close the school for good.

It came as councillors learned how much the authority has saved by mothballing it – and the staggering potential cost of reopening.

End of the road for Crossroads School at Keith

Conservative councillor for the area Donald Gatt was given permission to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.

The representative for Keith and Cullen called for a “realistic and pragmatic” approach.

Mr Gatt said: “The possible closure of Crossroads Primary is an emotive subject.

“People get attached to their local school.

“But one thing that’s constant in life is change itself.”

Fellow ward councillor Tracy Colyer encouraged parents and carers to get involved with the consultation to make sure their voices are heard.

Parents and children campaigned to save the school when it came under threat during a review of the school estate about 10 years ago.

They took a petition to council headquarters in Elgin, and the primary was given a reprieve.

However the situation has changed.

How pupil numbers plummeted at rural school

Although there were 25 children in the school’s catchment area for 2023/2024, families have sent them to other schools.

An assessment was triggered in May 2022 when the pupil roll fell to 10 at the building with space for six times as many children.

Then a decision was taken in September 2022 to mothball the school from the following January.

Crossroads Primary gained a reprieve after it was threatened with closure about 10 years ago. Image: DC Thomson

How you can have your say

The consultation will run from September 23 until November 15.

Public meetings will be held on Monday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 22.

Exact timings and locations are yet to be agreed.

Although there is a preference for closure, other options include keeping the school mothballed or reopening it.

How much has mothballing Crossroads saved the council?

In the last financial year Moray Council saved £131,000 from mothballing the primary.

While maintenance is continuing to keep the school and separate dining and gym hall wind and water tight, the condition of the buildings is rated poor.

And the roofs, external walls, windows and doors are considered bad.

If the school were to reopen it would cost the council £402,000 over a five-year period to bring it up to a suitable condition.

The move comes after councillors made a unanimous decision to permanently shut a rural Speyside school in April last year.

Inveravon Primary in Ballindalloch was left with no pupils after the summer holidays in August 2017.

That move saved the council almost £118,000 a year.

The council needs to make £13 million of savings in the next two years to balance the books.

