‘Change is inevitable’: Sadness as Crossroads school near Keith to close after more than 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Change is inevitable’: Sadness as Crossroads school near Keith to close after more than 100 years

The school at Grange has been mothballed since January 2023 after the number of pupils fell to single figures...

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A consultation will begin next week on closing Crossroads Primary School at Grange near Keith for good. Image: DC Thomson
A consultation will begin next week on closing Crossroads Primary School at Grange near Keith for good. Image: DC Thomson

Crossroads school outside Keith will be closed for good, with locals facing the end of an era told “change is a constant in life”.

The Grange building, located just off the road  dates back to the 19th century.

It was mothballed in January 2023 when the school roll fell to five.

Members of Moray Council’s education committee have now unanimously agreed to start the official process to close the school for good.

It came as councillors learned how much the authority has saved by mothballing it – and the staggering potential cost of reopening.

End of the road for Crossroads School at Keith

Conservative councillor for the area Donald Gatt was given permission to speak at Tuesday’s meeting.

The representative for Keith and Cullen called for a “realistic and pragmatic” approach.

Mr Gatt said: “The possible closure of Crossroads Primary is an emotive subject.

“People get attached to their local school.

“But one thing that’s constant in life is change itself.”

Pupils, family, friends of Crossroads Primary School, protest about the possible school closure in 2014. Image: DC Thomson.

Fellow ward councillor Tracy Colyer encouraged parents and carers to get involved with the consultation to make sure their voices are heard.

Parents and children campaigned to save the school when it came under threat during a review of the school estate about 10 years ago.

They took a petition to council headquarters in Elgin, and the primary was given a reprieve.

However the situation has changed.

How pupil numbers plummeted at rural school

Although there were 25 children in the school’s catchment area for 2023/2024, families have sent them to other schools.

An assessment was triggered in May 2022 when the pupil roll fell to 10 at the building with space for six times as many children.

Then a decision was taken in September 2022 to mothball the school from the following January.

Crossroads Primary gained a reprieve after it was threatened with closure about 10 years ago. Image: DC Thomson

How you can have your say

The consultation will run from September 23 until November 15.

Public meetings will be held on Monday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 22.

Exact timings and locations are yet to be agreed.

Although there is a preference for closure, other options include keeping the school mothballed or reopening it.

Councillors took the decision to close Inveravon Primary permanently last year. Image DC Thomson

How much has mothballing Crossroads saved the council?

In the last financial year Moray Council saved £131,000 from mothballing the primary.

While maintenance is continuing to keep the school and separate dining and gym hall wind and water tight, the condition of the buildings is rated poor.

And the roofs, external walls, windows and doors are considered bad.

If the school were to reopen it would cost the council £402,000 over a five-year period to bring it up to a suitable condition.

The move comes after councillors made a unanimous decision to permanently shut a rural Speyside school in April last year.

Inveravon Primary in Ballindalloch was left with no pupils after the summer holidays in August 2017.

Inveravon Primary School sign on

That move saved the council almost  £118,000 a year.

The council needs to make £13 million of savings in the next two years to balance the books.

Protest songs, public marches, parent pressure: A history of Moray school closure proposals and what is happening today

‘It’s deeply sad’: Closure of FIVE Aberdeenshire village schools agreed as ‘best for the kids’

More from Moray

Raymond Irvine with the top price Valais Blacknose at Lanark.
Moray sheep farming pioneers sell prize-wining Jazzy for £11,550
Officers rushed to the incident on Moycroft Road. Image: Tyler McNeill
Teen rushed to hospital after Elgin road incident
A damaged car was removed from the scene earlier. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after A96 crash at Lhanbryde
The recycling centres affected will be closed on Mondays. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Three Moray recycling centres to close one day a week as council cuts opening…
Lifelong friends and mums Jacqueline Main and Katy Larkworthy pictured run Toy Toon in the Elgin town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Toy Toon: How two mums took the plunge to open a 'stay and play'…
Work has started on the transformation.
Latest on former Elgin printing works transformation and work at Cullen Community Centre rescued…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – A paedophile football coach and cruel conman
Facade of Moray Leisure centre.
Man, 42, arrested after 'disturbance' at Moray Leisure Centre
Bryan Miller, Sonia Palmer and Deon Oelofse inside Birnie Kirk.
How different Christian faiths are coming together to keep doors open at ancient Birnie…
Carolle Ralph standing on Lossiemouth East Beach.
Ask a Local: The 5 best things that make Lossiemouth the Jewel of Moray

Conversation