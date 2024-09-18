Landlady forced to say goodbye to ‘magic’ Lossiemouth pub after 27 years

Lynn Mitchell first stood behind the bar at the Brander Arms in February 1997.

The 63-year-old had been back home visiting her mum in Inverness when she spotted the opportunity to take over the Lossiemouth pub in her newspaper.

Despite having no experience as a landlady, she jumped at the chance to take it on and has gone on to enjoy almost 28 years serving the Moray community.

Lynn had hoped to spend many more years at the Brander Arms but was “absolutely shocked” to return from holiday in June to be told her lease would be coming to an end.

“I’m devastated,” she said. “My first thought was Christmas and New Year – I won’t have that with my customers.

“That’s the time of year we have all the customers together, the decorations, kids’ parties.

“It’s so sad for the community, it will leave Lossiemouth with two public houses as the rest are all bars and restaurants.”

The pub building, on Shore Street, is being sold by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company so they can make repairs to the harbour.

Lynn, who runs the Brander Arms with her husband Alan Mitchell, was given 16 weeks notice about the sale.

The last day of service will be Saturday, September 28 which will feature live music and a piper playing the staff out of the pub for the final time.

Brander Arms in Lossiemouth to close its doors

When the pub closes its doors, five part-time staff members will also lose their jobs.

“It’s a family pub, everyone looks after everyone. My son and great-niece work for me, it’s a big family effort,” Lynn shared.

“My youngest son was born here and has been here all his life.”

Lynn and her team have kept the pub going through the good times and the bad times, including the cost-of-living crisis and the Covid pandemic.

They also come together to give something back to the community every Christmas by making hampers for pensioners.

“It has been a magic pub,” she said. “Our customers have been absolutely amazing all the way through.

“It’s very much a community. Younger customers have had grandparents and parents coming here. Some started taking their own kids in so it’s full circle.”

“Wedding parties, engagement parties, birthdays, hens, stags – we’ve had every banner under the sun.”

The building will soon be listed for sale by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company.

The chairman said: “It is with great regret the Harbour Company is having to sell the Brander Arms in order to raise capital to pay for essential repairs and maintenance to the piers, ensuring long-term structural viability of the harbour.

“The tenants declined the offer of first refusal to purchase the building and therefore it will be put up for sale in the coming weeks.

“It will be up to any potential buyer to decide the future purpose of the building and land.”