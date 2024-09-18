Landlady forced to say goodbye to ‘magic’ Lossiemouth pub after 27 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Landlady forced to say goodbye to ‘magic’ Lossiemouth pub after 27 years

The Brander Arms is about to close and be put on the market by its owner.

By Ellie Milne
Lynn and Alan Mitchell outside the Brander Arms pub
Lynn and Alan Mitchell outside the Brander Arms pub in Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Lynn Mitchell first stood behind the bar at the Brander Arms in February 1997.

The 63-year-old had been back home visiting her mum in Inverness when she spotted the opportunity to take over the Lossiemouth pub in her newspaper.

Despite having no experience as a landlady, she jumped at the chance to take it on and has gone on to enjoy almost 28 years serving the Moray community.

Lynn had hoped to spend many more years at the Brander Arms but was “absolutely shocked” to return from holiday in June to be told her lease would be coming to an end.

Lynn and Alan Mitchell pictured behind the bar of the Brander Arms
Lynn and Alan Mitchell are being forced to say goodbye to their much-loved pub. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“I’m devastated,” she said. “My first thought was Christmas and New Year – I won’t have that with my customers.

“That’s the time of year we have all the customers together, the decorations, kids’ parties.

“It’s so sad for the community, it will leave Lossiemouth with two public houses as the rest are all bars and restaurants.”

The pub building, on Shore Street, is being sold by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company so they can make repairs to the harbour.

Exterior of Brander Arms pub with outdoor seating
The Brander Arms in Lossiemouth will close at the end of the month. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Lynn, who runs the Brander Arms with her husband Alan Mitchell, was given 16 weeks notice about the sale.

The last day of service will be Saturday, September 28 which will feature live music and a piper playing the staff out of the pub for the final time.

Brander Arms in Lossiemouth to close its doors

When the pub closes its doors, five part-time staff members will also lose their jobs.

“It’s a family pub, everyone looks after everyone. My son and great-niece work for me, it’s a big family effort,” Lynn shared.

“My youngest son was born here and has been here all his life.”

Lynn and Alan Mitchell standing outside the Brander Arms pub in Lossiemouth
Lynn and Alan Mitchell are “devastated” about leaving the Brander Arms. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Lynn and her team have kept the pub going through the good times and the bad times, including the cost-of-living crisis and the Covid pandemic.

They also come together to give something back to the community every Christmas by making hampers for pensioners.

“It has been a magic pub,” she said. “Our customers have been absolutely amazing all the way through.

“It’s very much a community. Younger customers have had grandparents and parents coming here. Some started taking their own kids in so it’s full circle.”

“Wedding parties, engagement parties, birthdays, hens, stags – we’ve had every banner under the sun.”

Alan and Lynn Mitchell with Christmas hampers
Lynn and Alan pictured with some of the Christmas hampers in 2019. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The building will soon be listed for sale by the Elgin and Lossiemouth Harbour Company.

The chairman said: “It is with great regret the Harbour Company is having to sell the Brander Arms in order to raise capital to pay for essential repairs and maintenance to the piers, ensuring long-term structural viability of the harbour.

“The tenants declined the offer of first refusal to purchase the building and therefore it will be put up for sale in the coming weeks.

“It will be up to any potential buyer to decide the future purpose of the building and land.”

