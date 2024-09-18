Concerns growing for missing Nairn Academy student, 12

Relatives of a Highland girl are becoming “increasingly concerned” for her welfare.

Leah McCallum, a student at Nairn Academy, was reported missing at 1.10pm today.

The 12-year-old was last seen wearing black leggings, a black Nairn Academy T-shirt and white and black Nike trainers.

Concerned for her whereabouts, police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing her.

Officers have released an image of Leah with her dog and a detailed description to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is being asked to contact the police.

Inspector Johnstone said: “As time passes, we are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Leah.

“Any sightings of her should be reported to the police by calling 101 and quoting the incident number PS-20240918-1758″