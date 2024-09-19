Mystery bidder close to snapping up Oban’s only cinema

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery bidder close to snapping up Oban’s only cinema

Those responsible for the sale of the venue say they can't disclose who the buyer is.

By Louise Glen
Oban Phoenix Cinema with a large question mark.
What is the future for Oban Phoenix Cinema? Image: Louise Glen/ Design at DC Thomson.

A preferred bidder has been found to take over the Oban Phoenix Cinema building, but who it is has not been revealed.

While everyone in the town wants to know if there will still be a cinema screen – the joint liquidator says they are working with someone, but who?

Until the sale is concluded, the joint liquidators say they are unable to disclose the potential new owner’s details.

‘Unforeseen circumstances’

In May, the Phoenix Cinema shut its doors for the last time due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Days later, all eight staff at the venue were made redundant from their jobs.

The closure was blamed on a dwindling number of film-goers and revenue since the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as rising operating costs.

Bought by the community in 2012, with celebrity backing from the likes Dame Judi Dench, the cinema was on the market for offers over £275,000.

Oban Phoenix Cinema reopened in 2012 as an independent community-owned cinema and charity. Image: Oban Phoenix Cinema

It is understood that following a closing date for bids on August 22 for the former Highland Theatre and popular cinema – several bids were on the table for the building.

There was talk locally of a private group taking on the building to keep it as a cinema.

But they were not available for comment this morning.

Oban Phoenix Cinema remains in liquidation

Many years ago the cinema building was part of a bigger complex with a door directly into the neighbouring hotel, The Scot.

The Scot Hotel, formerly The Rowantree Hotel, is owned by Justyna and Grzegorz Morawska.

On the other side of the building was a popular steakhouse, that has been empty since a Polish food shop closed some five years ago.

In a statement, a spokesman for the joint liquidators – Blair Milne and David Meldrum of accountancy firm Azets – said: “After setting a closing date for offers on August 22, the joint liquidators selected a preferred bidder with whom they are hopeful of concluding a sale in due course at which point further details will be announced.

“In the meantime, the Oban Phoenix Cinema remains in liquidation.”

Conversation