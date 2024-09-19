Mystery bidder close to snapping up Oban’s only cinema

A preferred bidder has been found to take over the Oban Phoenix Cinema building, but who it is has not been revealed.

While everyone in the town wants to know if there will still be a cinema screen – the joint liquidator says they are working with someone, but who?

Until the sale is concluded, the joint liquidators say they are unable to disclose the potential new owner’s details.

‘Unforeseen circumstances’

In May, the Phoenix Cinema shut its doors for the last time due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Days later, all eight staff at the venue were made redundant from their jobs.

The closure was blamed on a dwindling number of film-goers and revenue since the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as rising operating costs.

Bought by the community in 2012, with celebrity backing from the likes Dame Judi Dench, the cinema was on the market for offers over £275,000.

It is understood that following a closing date for bids on August 22 for the former Highland Theatre and popular cinema – several bids were on the table for the building.

There was talk locally of a private group taking on the building to keep it as a cinema.

But they were not available for comment this morning.

Oban Phoenix Cinema remains in liquidation

Many years ago the cinema building was part of a bigger complex with a door directly into the neighbouring hotel, The Scot.

The Scot Hotel, formerly The Rowantree Hotel, is owned by Justyna and Grzegorz Morawska.

On the other side of the building was a popular steakhouse, that has been empty since a Polish food shop closed some five years ago.

In a statement, a spokesman for the joint liquidators – Blair Milne and David Meldrum of accountancy firm Azets – said: “After setting a closing date for offers on August 22, the joint liquidators selected a preferred bidder with whom they are hopeful of concluding a sale in due course at which point further details will be announced.

“In the meantime, the Oban Phoenix Cinema remains in liquidation.”

