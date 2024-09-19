Inverness hunt for missing man from Fortrose

Police are trying to trace a 62-year-old man missing from Fortrose.

Anthony Brown was last seen at his home on the morning of Wednesday, September 18.

Mr Brown is described as white, 6ft in height, of slim build and has grey/white hair.

It is not known what he is wearing.

Police said he has access to a grey Honda CRV, registration SA15 ZNS.

Officers claim he may still be in the Inverness area.

Anthony Brown missing from Fortrose

Sergeant Duncan Birse, Dingwall Police Station, said: “We believe that Mr Brown has access to a grey Honda CRV, registration SA15 ZNS, and may still be in the Inverness area.

“So far despite CCTV checks and enquiries with family and friends, no one has seen him since yesterday morning.

“If you have seen him or have any knowledge as to where he may be, then please call police via 101 quoting incident number 0637 of Thursday, 19 September 2024.

“We’d also appeal to Anthony himself to get in touch as we all want to know that he is safe and well.”