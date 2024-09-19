Inverness hunt for missing man from Fortrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Inverness hunt for missing man from Fortrose

62-year-old Anthony Brown has not been seen in 24 hours.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Missing Man Anthony Brown
Officers believe Anthony Brown may still be in the Inverness area. Image: Police Scotland

Police are trying to trace a 62-year-old man missing from Fortrose.

Anthony Brown was last seen at his home on the morning of Wednesday, September 18.

Mr Brown is described as white, 6ft in height, of slim build and has grey/white hair.

It is not known what he is wearing.

Police said he has access to a grey Honda CRV, registration SA15 ZNS.

Officers claim he may still be in the Inverness area.

Anthony Brown is described as white, 6ft in height, of slim build and has grey/white hair. Image: Police Scotland

Anthony Brown missing from Fortrose

Sergeant Duncan Birse, Dingwall Police Station, said: “We believe that Mr Brown has access to a grey Honda CRV, registration SA15 ZNS, and may still be in the Inverness area.

“So far despite CCTV checks and enquiries with family and friends, no one has seen him since yesterday morning.

“If you have seen him or have any knowledge as to where he may be, then please call police via 101 quoting incident number 0637 of Thursday, 19 September 2024.

“We’d also appeal to Anthony himself to get in touch as we all want to know that he is safe and well.”

