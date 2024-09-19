Tyre slasher targets motorhome at Glencoe tourist hotspot

A motorhome has been vandalised at a popular tourist spot in the Highlands.

Officers are appealing for information following the vandalism attack, which happened in Glencoe on Wednesday, September 18.

The motorhome’s rear offside tyre was slashed while parked within the Glencoe Visitor Centre car park.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers in Lochaber are appealing for information regarding a vandalism to a motorhome whereby the rear offside tyre was slashed whilst parked within the Glencoe Visitor Centre car park on Tuesday 18th September 2024 about 1:20 pm.

“Were you in the area at that time and saw what happened or anyone acting suspiciously? Do you have dashcam footage which may have captured something of significance?

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference PS-20240917-1826.”