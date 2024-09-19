One person taken to hospital after crash on A96 between Elgin and Forres

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 in Moray.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the crash between Elgin and Forres just after 8am.

The incident took place near the B9013 Burghead junction.

One ambulance was dispatched and transported a patient to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Traffic was building in the area while recovery was arranged.

The road was cleared by 10am.

A spokesperson from the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 8.15am to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision at Junction B9013 between Elgin and Forres, A96.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and one patient was transported to Dr Gray’s Hospital.”

Police have been contacted for comment.