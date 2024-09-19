Anger over years of A83 Rest and Be Thankful closures as John Swinney slated for £16m bill

First Minister John Swinney faced fury today over the SNP’s failure to deliver a long-term solution for the A83 Rest and Be Thankful after years of closures.

The route has not been open to two-way traffic since August 2020 for more than a few months, with regular diversions made onto the 270-year-old single-track Old Military Road when rain poses a risk.

The P&J revealed last week £16 million has been spent on consultants to help fix the problem, before a spade has even hit the ground.

Mr Swinney was criticised for the high price tag during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday – the day after the road was closed for a second time in a week.

He said the total reflects the “complexity and challenges” of the scheme, and covers “essential survey, assessment and development work”.

‘Neglect’

But Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle said the SNP has “neglected” the A83 for the 17 years it has been in government.

Speaking to the P&J after fiery exchanges in Holyrood, he said the situation for constituents is “shameful”.

He added: “I had hoped Mr Swinney would give the people of Argyll and Bute assurances of a permanent, faster fix, and that spades will soon hit the ground.

“Instead, the first minister showed how devoid of reality he really is by admitting that using the 270-year-old single track Old Military Road was a good thing.”

On September 15, the route closed all morning following a 500-tonne debris landslip..

It was also shut overnight on Wednesday in both directions due to safety concerns.

In parliament, Mr Swinney praised his own government for putting in place an alternative route – the centuries-old military road further down the hillside

He said the Scottish Government is looking at improvements through group chaired by Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop.