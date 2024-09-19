Anger over years of A83 Rest and Be Thankful closures as John Swinney slated for £16m bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Anger over years of A83 Rest and Be Thankful closures as John Swinney slated for £16m bill

The P&J revealed millions were spent bringing in consultants to find a solution to landslips on the road.

By Adele Merson
Landslide on A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
The road is frequently shut with no concrete solution agreed. Image: Bear Scotland

First Minister John Swinney faced fury today over the SNP’s failure to deliver a long-term solution for the A83 Rest and Be Thankful after years of closures.

The route has not been open to two-way traffic since August 2020 for more than a few months, with regular diversions made onto the 270-year-old single-track Old Military Road when rain poses a risk.

The P&J revealed last week £16 million has been spent on consultants to help fix the problem, before a spade has even hit the ground.

Mr Swinney was criticised for the high price tag during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday – the day after the road was closed for a second time in a week.

The road is plagued by landslips. Image: Supplied.

He said the total reflects the “complexity and challenges” of the scheme, and covers “essential survey, assessment and development work”.

‘Neglect’

But Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle said the SNP has “neglected” the A83 for the 17 years it has been in government.

Speaking to the P&J after fiery exchanges in Holyrood, he said the situation for constituents is “shameful”.

He added: “I had hoped Mr Swinney would give the people of Argyll and Bute assurances of a permanent, faster fix, and that spades will soon hit the ground.

“Instead, the first minister showed how devoid of reality he really is by admitting that using the 270-year-old single track Old Military Road was a good thing.”

On September 15, the route closed all morning following a 500-tonne debris landslip..

The Old Military Road on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.
The Old Military Road on the A83 Rest and Be Thankful. Image: Transport Scotland.

It was also shut overnight on Wednesday in both directions due to safety concerns.

In parliament, Mr Swinney praised his own government for putting in place an alternative route – the centuries-old military road further down the hillside

He said the Scottish Government is looking at improvements through group chaired by Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop.

Conversation