‘Nobody is safe in this town’: Fort William hotel worker left unconscious by brutal teen attack

A hotel worker says he doesn’t feel safe living in Fort William anymore after being beaten by a gang of teenagers.

Georgi Marinov – who works at the Alexandra Hotel – revealed to The Press and Journal he was the victim of a “horrible” assault which took place on Friday evening.

The 42-year-old says he was “terrorised” and left “in pain” after a group of teens allegedly pushed, kicked and threw stones at him within the hotel’s car park.

He explained how the attack started when he refused to hand over “money and cigarettes” – never expecting what would come next.

He claims he was attacked by several aggressive teenagers and left unconscious on the ground.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Fort William teens were like ‘monsters’

Mr Marinov, who moved to Fort William from Oban a month ago, said he was on his day off when the incident happened.

He said: “I went to the Tesco on the main street to buy a package of cigarettes.

“I walked back to my hotel accommodation and lit one up at the car park.”

He claimed it was then the teens approached and asked for “money and cigarettes”.

“I told them no and to please leave me alone and started walking back to my accommodation.

“I saw I was being followed by another five or six teens who appeared after jumping from the bushes in the car park.

“One of them hit me from the back when I wasn’t looking and I fell down in front of one of our hotel guests.”

He continued: “They started throwing stones at me. I was surrounded by extremely aggressive teenagers – they were like monsters.

“One of them pulled me down and after that, all of them started to kick me all over my body.

“I remember being on the floor screaming: ‘Help! Help! Help!'”

Mr Marinov explained he lost consciousness for some time after the assault.

By the time he came round, a colleague had called the police, who arrived shortly after with paramedics.

He was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old said he is “in pain” and can’t see out of his swollen left eye.

But he said the worst thing is that he will not be able to work for the next few weeks, which means he won’t get paid as he is on a zero-hour contract.

Victim of assault says Fort William ‘is not safe’

Mr Marinov, who moved to Scotland from Bulgaria in the early 2000s, explained he no longer feels safe in the Highland town.

He said: “This is not the first time something like this has happened – this is a regular situation in Fort William.

“Teen groups wait for victims outside the supermarkets and start pushing tourists and locals, demanding money and cigarettes.”

He claims police officers told him they are aware this is not the first attack of its kind.

“I don’t feel safe on the street, in daylight,” he said.

“How many more assaults need to happen? This is not normal.

“Nobody is safe in this town.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, September 20, officers were called following after a 42-year-old man was assaulted by three people at High Street, Fort William.

“The man was taken to The Belford Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and will be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Management Department.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”