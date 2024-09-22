‘Nobody is safe in this town’: Fort William hotel worker left unconscious by brutal teen attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Nobody is safe in this town’: Fort William hotel worker left unconscious by brutal teen attack

Georgi Marinov was beaten by a group of youngsters acting like "monsters" outside the Alexandra Hotel.

man assaulted Fort William
Georgi Marinov shared picture of his injuries with The P&J. Image: Georgi Marinov
By Alberto Lejarraga

A hotel worker says he doesn’t feel safe living in Fort William anymore after being beaten by a gang of teenagers.

Georgi Marinov – who works at the Alexandra Hotel – revealed to The Press and Journal he was the victim of a “horrible” assault which took place on Friday evening.

The 42-year-old says he was “terrorised” and left “in pain” after a group of teens allegedly pushed, kicked and threw stones at him within the hotel’s car park.

He explained how the attack started when he refused to hand over “money and cigarettes” – never expecting what would come next.

He claims he was attacked by several aggressive teenagers and left unconscious on the ground.

Police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Fort William teens were like ‘monsters’

Mr Marinov, who moved to Fort William from Oban a month ago, said he was on his day off when the incident happened.

He said: “I went to the Tesco on the main street to buy a package of cigarettes.

“I walked back to my hotel accommodation and lit one up at the car park.”

He claimed it was then the teens approached and asked for “money and cigarettes”.

He cannot see out his left eye. Image: Georgi Marinov

“I told them no and to please leave me alone and started walking back to my accommodation.

“I saw I was being followed by another five or six teens who appeared after jumping from the bushes in the car park.

“One of them hit me from the back when I wasn’t looking and I fell down in front of one of our hotel guests.”

He continued: “They started throwing stones at me. I was surrounded by extremely aggressive teenagers – they were like monsters.

“One of them pulled me down and after that, all of them started to kick me all over my body.

“I remember being on the floor screaming: ‘Help! Help! Help!'”

A picture taken after the alleged assault on Friday. Image: Georgi Marinov

Mr Marinov explained he lost consciousness for some time after the assault.

By the time he came round, a colleague had called the police, who arrived shortly after with paramedics.

He was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment.

The 42-year-old said he is “in pain” and can’t see out of his swollen left eye.

But he said the worst thing is that he will not be able to work for the next few weeks, which means he won’t get paid as he is on a zero-hour contract.

Victim of assault says Fort William ‘is not safe’

Mr Marinov, who moved to Scotland from Bulgaria in the early 2000s, explained he no longer feels safe in the Highland town.

He said: “This is not the first time something like this has happened – this is a regular situation in Fort William.

“Teen groups wait for victims outside the supermarkets and start pushing tourists and locals, demanding money and cigarettes.”

He claims police officers told him they are aware this is not the first attack of its kind.

“I don’t feel safe on the street, in daylight,” he said.

“How many more assaults need to happen? This is not normal.

“Nobody is safe in this town.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Friday, September 20, officers were called following after a 42-year-old man was assaulted by three people at High Street, Fort William.

“The man was taken to The Belford Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“A 14-year-old male youth was arrested and will be subject of a report to the Youth Justice Management Department.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

