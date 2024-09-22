Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan lands in Orkney to attend premiere of new film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hollywood star Saoirse Ronan lands in Orkney to attend premiere of new film

The Irish actress attended a special screening of "The Outrun" at The Phoenix Cinema in Kirkwall this weekend.

By Ellie Milne
Ronan thanked Orkney for the warm welcome the cast and crew received during filming. Image: Orkney.com/
Ronan thanked Orkney for the warm welcome the cast and crew received during filming. Image: Orkney.com/

Saoirse Ronan has returned to Orkney to celebrate her new film which is set on the island.

The Irish actress attended the premiere of “The Outrun” at The Phoenix Cinema in Kirkwall on Saturday night.

The upcoming release, based on Amy Liptrot’s memoir, was filmed on the mainland and on Papay back in 2022.

The best-selling book, also titled “The Outrun”, describes Liptrot’s return to her home island to rehabilitate after becoming an alcoholic in London.

Bringing the remarkable story to the big screen has been years in the making – and even involved the Irish actress learning lambing to immerse herself in the role of Rona.

The Outrun posters at Phoenix Cinema
The Outrun will be released in cinemas on Friday. Image: </p> <p>Orkney.com/Facebook.[/caption</p> <p>

Saoirse Ronan returns to Orkney

“The Outrun” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and has been shown at special screening across the UK ahead of its cinema release on Friday, September 27.

The film’s star was joined by writer Liptrot and producer, Dominic Norris, who shared an introduction with the audience before the screening.

Ronan, who was also a producer on the project alongside her husband Jack Lowden, thanked Orkney for the warm welcome the cast and crew received during filming.

Victoria Rhodes, manager of Phoenix Cinema, said: “The Outrun is the film we have been asked most about over the past year, and I’m thrilled to finally be able to show it in our cinema.

“Like many people in Orkney, and around the world, I’ve been a fan of Amy’s book since it was published in 2016 and I can’t wait to see this interpretation of her remarkable story on the big screen.”

Saoirse Ronan and Amy Liptrot
Saoirse Ronan and Amy Liptrot at the Orkney premiere of The Outrun. Image: </p> <p>Orkney.com/Facebook.[/caption</p> <p>

Local faces appear in new film

Speaking at the Dublin premiere last week, Ronan said she adopted a “milder, watered down” version of the Orkney accent in the film.

“The Outrun” also marks the Little Woman and Lady Bird actress’s first time working as a producer,

She told RTÉ News: “We’re very passionate about Scotland, we’re very passionate about Scottish and Irish stories and I hadn’t necessarily wanted to produce before but when I read Amy’s book, it felt like something incredibly personal to me.

“So, I wanted to be able to shape it creatively and help give it the life I thought it deserved.”

The film’s crews said they also wanted Orkney residents to “feel a sense of ownership” over the story as it was filmed in their communities.

While Ronan leads the cast, a few local faces will also appear on the big screen.

They include Kirkwall youngster Freya Evans, who was nine at the time of filming, appearing as young Rona.

More from Highlands & Islands

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – danger driver jailed and an ex-Dons star in the dock
man assaulted Fort William
'Nobody is safe in this town': Fort William hotel worker left unconscious by brutal…
Fort William High Street.
14-year-old arrested and man in hospital after assault in Fort William
The £8,000 champion Cheviot.
Records tumble at Caithness Ram Sales
Danny MacAskill taking on the Dubh Slabs in Skye. Image supplied by Dave Mackison.
My Weekend: Skye stunt rider Danny MacAskill's love of bikes, bacon and being with…
Alistair Wilson with his family.Image: Supplied.
'We have no other option other than to speak out publicly': The Wilson family's…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Saturday exclusive for 21/09/2024 ahead of November's 20th anniversary of Nairn banker Alistair Wilson's doorstep shooting murder Picture shows; Murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exclusive: Murdered Nairn banker's family brands Police Scotland 'incompetent'
Fairy pools, Isle of Skye.
Euan McColm: Fairy Pools deserve more than a broken road and empty promises
4
Harvey Christian, Nusrat Jahan and Robert Adaway.
Can you help to find them? Unsolved missing person cases across Grampian and Highlands…
Mohamed Al-Fayed at Kincraig House in Invergordon in 2012. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Investigation turned to Highland estate after Mohamed Al-Fayed accused of string of sex assaults

Conversation