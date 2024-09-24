Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit ‘dream come true’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit ‘dream come true’

Rachel Hives from Drumnadrochit competed on the world stage in the USA.

Rachel Hives won't let FND stop her from competing in CrossFit. Image: Rachel Hives.
By Michelle Henderson

A Highland woman has been ranked one of the top 10 CrossFit athletes in the world after overcoming paralysis, spasms and seizures.

Rachel Hives from Drumnadrochit was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) just age 19.

Over the past 15 years, the mum-of-two has dealt with paralysis, spasms and dissociative seizures, as well as vision, speech, sensory, and cognitive function issues.

The severe pain has also forced her to spend time relying on the use of a wheelchair.

Rachel Hives dressed in sportswear on the compeition floor.
Rachel Hives on the competition floor at the 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games. Image: Rachel Hives.

Rachel is one of up to 100,000 people in the UK battling the condition.

FND creates problems with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body.

‘We are so proud of Rachel’

Determined not to let her condition beat her, she joined CrossFit 57 North in Inverness in 2022.

Two years later, she earned her place at the 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games in the Female Standing Diagnosed category.

Last week, the 34-year-old travelled to San Antonio Texas to compete alongside finalists from around the world over four days of intense workouts.

Athletes from the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands were among the strong line-up.

Through sheer determination, the Highland athlete secured a top ten ranking after coming in seventh place at the international competition.

Rachel Hives with her hands on her hips.
The 34-year-old said competing at the games was a dream come true. Image: Rachel Hives.

She says competing was a real “dream come true.”

Rachel said: “I can’t believe I’ve just competed in the biggest competition for adaptive athletes in CrossFit, against some of the most inspirational people I’ve ever met from all around the world.

“I never in a million years dreamed I would compete at the Adaptive CrossFit Games so to make it here is a dream, let alone to finish in seventh place.”

Over the competition weekend, Rachel battled it out in seven events clocking up a second-place finish in the ‘Enter Sandman’ event.

Donnie Beaton, owner and head coach at CrossFit 57 North, added: “We are so proud of Rachel. She has overcome a debilitating condition to compete on the biggest stage in CrossFit.

“She has put in so much work this year, improving her strength and fitness, and it has paid off – she’s done herself and everyone at CrossFit 57 North and the Highlands proud.”

