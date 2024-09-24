Highland mum battling rare health condition makes CrossFit ‘dream come true’

A Highland woman has been ranked one of the top 10 CrossFit athletes in the world after overcoming paralysis, spasms and seizures.

Rachel Hives from Drumnadrochit was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) just age 19.

Over the past 15 years, the mum-of-two has dealt with paralysis, spasms and dissociative seizures, as well as vision, speech, sensory, and cognitive function issues.

The severe pain has also forced her to spend time relying on the use of a wheelchair.

Rachel is one of up to 100,000 people in the UK battling the condition.

FND creates problems with how the brain receives and sends information to the rest of the body.

‘We are so proud of Rachel’

Determined not to let her condition beat her, she joined CrossFit 57 North in Inverness in 2022.

Two years later, she earned her place at the 2024 Adaptive CrossFit Games in the Female Standing Diagnosed category.

Last week, the 34-year-old travelled to San Antonio Texas to compete alongside finalists from around the world over four days of intense workouts.

Athletes from the USA, Canada, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands were among the strong line-up.

Through sheer determination, the Highland athlete secured a top ten ranking after coming in seventh place at the international competition.

She says competing was a real “dream come true.”

Rachel said: “I can’t believe I’ve just competed in the biggest competition for adaptive athletes in CrossFit, against some of the most inspirational people I’ve ever met from all around the world.

“I never in a million years dreamed I would compete at the Adaptive CrossFit Games so to make it here is a dream, let alone to finish in seventh place.”

Over the competition weekend, Rachel battled it out in seven events clocking up a second-place finish in the ‘Enter Sandman’ event.

Donnie Beaton, owner and head coach at CrossFit 57 North, added: “We are so proud of Rachel. She has overcome a debilitating condition to compete on the biggest stage in CrossFit.

“She has put in so much work this year, improving her strength and fitness, and it has paid off – she’s done herself and everyone at CrossFit 57 North and the Highlands proud.”