Four to appear in court after teen stabbed in Forres as police investigate ‘attempted murder’

Four men are due to appear in court after a teenager was “stabbed” in Forres.

Emergency services were called to the High Street following reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Sunday.

A 17-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Police have confirmed they are treating the alleged incident as attempted murder.

Four men, aged 19, 25, 39 and 40, have been charged in connection.

They are all due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Teenager ‘stabbed’ in Forres

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Sunday, September 22 a disturbance occurred in High Street, Forres.

“Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was treated for a stab wound.

“Four men aged 40, 39, 25 and 19 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident which is being treated as attempted murder.

“They are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 24.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”