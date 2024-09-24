Four to appear in court after teen stabbed in Forres as police investigate ‘attempted murder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four to appear in court after teen stabbed in Forres as police investigate ‘attempted murder’

The incident took place on High Street in the early hours of Sunday.

By Ellie Milne
View looking down Forres High Street.
The incident took place on Forres High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Four men are due to appear in court after a teenager was “stabbed” in Forres.

Emergency services were called to the High Street following reports of a disturbance in the early hours of Sunday.

A 17-year-old man suffered a stab wound and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment.

Police have confirmed they are treating the alleged incident as attempted murder.

Four men, aged 19, 25, 39 and 40, have been charged in connection.

They are all due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Teenager ‘stabbed’ in Forres

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.40am on Sunday, September 22 a disturbance occurred in High Street, Forres.

“Emergency services attended and a 17-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was treated for a stab wound.

“Four men aged 40, 39, 25 and 19 years have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident which is being treated as attempted murder.

“They are due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 24.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

