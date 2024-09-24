Driver and child taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Highlands & Islands

Driver and child taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Oban

Police and ambulance were called to the incident near the high school.

By Louise Glen
The Job Centre in Oban, on Soroba Road
The collision took place near the Job Centre in Oban. Image: Supplied.

The driver of a car and a child have been taken to hospital “as a precaution” after a crash on Soroba Road in Oban during rush hour this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash outside the Job Centre at the junction with Miller Road at 8.22am.

The incident happened in central Oban near the high school.

Police and two ambulances were at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today from Police Scotland at 8.22am to attend a road traffic collision in Oban.

“We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on the scene within four minutes.

“We transported a female patient in her 20s and a child patient to Lorne and Isles Hospital in Oban.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash, a car and van, on Soroba Road, Oban.

“The driver of the car is attending Lorn and Isles District General Hospital as a precaution.

“The driver of the van was not injured.”

Adding: “Inquiries are continuing.”

Conversation