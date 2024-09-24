Driver and child taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Oban

The driver of a car and a child have been taken to hospital “as a precaution” after a crash on Soroba Road in Oban during rush hour this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash outside the Job Centre at the junction with Miller Road at 8.22am.

The incident happened in central Oban near the high school.

Police and two ambulances were at the scene of the crash.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today from Police Scotland at 8.22am to attend a road traffic collision in Oban.

“We dispatched one ambulance which arrived on the scene within four minutes.

“We transported a female patient in her 20s and a child patient to Lorne and Isles Hospital in Oban.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.30am on Tuesday, 24 September 2024, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash, a car and van, on Soroba Road, Oban.

“The driver of the car is attending Lorn and Isles District General Hospital as a precaution.

“The driver of the van was not injured.”

Adding: “Inquiries are continuing.”

