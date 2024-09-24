Slobodan Rubezic – the boxing ‘talent’… Pro fighter on Aberdeen defender’s punching power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Slobodan Rubezic – the boxing ‘talent’… Pro fighter on Aberdeen defender’s punching power

Granite City boxer Gregor McPherson has been helping 'super-fit' Dons centre-back Rubezic sharpen his ring skills twice a week.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic gets boxing coaching from professional Granite City fighter Gregor McPherson. Image: Gregor McPherson TikTok.
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic gets boxing coaching from professional Granite City fighter Gregor McPherson. Image: Gregor McPherson TikTok.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

An Aberdeen professional boxer has lifted the lid on his twice-weekly sessions with Dons defender Slobodan Rubezic and the centre-back’s untapped ring “talent”.

Undefeated Granite City lightweight Gregor McPherson, 20, has been giving boxing coaching to Montenegro international centre-half Rubezic, 24, at his Bodbox fight gym in Bridge of Don.

Footage of the duo’s pad work was recently widely shared on social media – with Dons fans joking the imposing stopper was preparing himself for the upcoming Premiership clash with rivals Rangers at Pittodrie.

In McPherson’s expert opinion, 6ft 4in “big lad” Rubezic “can fairly bang” when it comes to pulling on the gloves and throwing a punch.

On Rubezic’s quick progression since starting boxing sessions, McPherson added: “I think he did a little bit when he was younger, not a lot – but he’s got a bit of talent!

“When you take him on the pads, he’s got a bit of skill.

“He’s got the technique, good footwork and the way he punches is good.

“He likes the boxing training – the discipline of it.

“Obviously because he’s a professional footballer he’ll be getting his cardio and everything from training at Cormack Park, so when he comes in we do a lot of pads and more technical stuff.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic gets boxing coaching from professional Granite City fighter Gregor McPherson. Image: Gregor McPherson TikTok.

“We’ve been teaching him to hit the speedball, and he’s actually got quite quick.

“There’s heaps of different things in our gym. The floor-to-ceiling ball is quite a hard one to crack and he’s still trying to nail that one.”

A summer 2023 signing from Serbian outfit Novi Pazar, imposing centre-half Rubezic has bounced back from a knee injury last season to become a key cog in new Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s flawless start in the Dons dugout this term. 

Motherwell’s Aston Oxborough makes a save under pressure from Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic. Image: SNS.

Despite helping the resolute Reds backline record seven clean sheets from their 11 victories so far, Rubezic has continued to “put a shift in” with McPherson around matches.

A former Dons youth academy prospect before he committed to the fight game, McPherson knows how boxing training can boost football performance and admires Rubezic’s commitment to “better himself” in his spare time.

He revealed Rubezic also plans to take Aberdeen team-mates Dante Polvara and Duk in for an introductory boxing session with McPherson on Wednesday this week.

‘There’s not an ounce of fat on him’

The fighter said: “He’s super-fit and he’s in amazing condition – there’s not an ounce of fat on him.

“He’s just a really hard-working guy, who’ll come in after the football training and put a shift in.

“If it’s before a game, he’ll take it easy. But if it’s after a game, he’ll still put a shift in.

“He’s doing things around his training to better himself – and it seems to be working on the pitch.

“The fitness you can get from boxing is like no other, so taking that on to a football pitch, and the strength, using your bodyweight, stuff like that, it all helps.”

Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez 60-54 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Gregor McPherson pictured after beating Christian Lopes Florez 60-54 in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

McPherson revealed he struck a friendship with “Ruby” through mutual pal Robbie Wildgoose, saying: “He put me on to Ruby and we just started speaking and he was replying to my Instagram stories of me fighting.

“He said to me one day: ‘Have you got a stream for your fight, because I want to support?’.

“I didn’t have for that one, which was probably two fights ago, but I just got on to the conversation of ‘you should come along to the boxing, you’d enjoy it’.

“And he said: ‘Yeah I’ll give it go’.

“Ever since then he’s been coming in once, sometimes twice a week, just after his training or after a game.”

McPherson is now in training camp ahead of a planned fight in Aberdeen in November, where he will make his comeback following surgery to repair a second collapsed lung suffered in a year. 

Following the injury disruption, McPherson will be bidding to extend his pro record to seven wins from seven outings.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Willie Miller: Jimmy Thelin's Aberdeen must embrace Sir Alex Ferguson's Old Firm mantra
Spartans' Mark Stowe (L) and Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie in action during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin urges Jack MacKenzie to keep taking 'big steps' in Pittodrie…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie replaces Sivert Nilsen during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Captain Graeme Shinnie will relish fight for place at Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring to make it 4-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Spartans. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin explains why Ester Sokler is one of Aberdeen's 'best defending attackers'
Leighton Clarkson celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match between Aberdeen and The Spartans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen fan view: Third goal against Spartans a perfect example of Jimmy Thelin's total…
Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen.
Paul Third: Aberdeen's next challenge is to end new stadium saga - as Pittodrie…
7
Aberdeen FC striker Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final match against Spartans. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's best yet to come despite 11-game winning run, warns striker Kevin Nisbet
Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: SNS
Jimmy Thelin praises Aberdeen players' hunger as Dons book Premier Sports Cup semi-final slot
2
St Mirren's Jaden Brown and Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath during the Premiership match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives update on Jamie McGrath and Jack MacKenzie contract talks
Aberdeen midfielder Ante Palaversa. Image: SNS.
Former £6m Manchester City signing Ante Palaversa aims to use Aberdeen as springboard back…

Conversation