A82 blocked after crash east of Glencoe

The A82 was blocked after a crash east of Glencoe.

The accident happened on the Fort William to Glasgow Road near The Kingshouse Hotel shortly at around 5pm.

Emergency crews were called to the scene.

Traffic Scotland has announced that the road has now fully reopened.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was told about the crash at 5.04pm.

The road was closed for around 2 hours.

One appliance from Fort William was dispatched to the scene.

However, just moments after arriving, the crew were stood down.

