Inverness city centre car park to close until next year for renovation works

An Inverness city centre car park is to close until next year for renovation work.

ScotRail announced earlier this evening that Strothers Lane car park – which acts as the train station’s main parking spot – will temporarily shut from next month.

It will come as a blow to commuters and visitors, who will be unable to use the spaces until the “end of January 2025”.

The nearest parking spaces will be at Rose Street and Eastgate multi-storeys.

However, Eastgate’s Shopping Centre’s parking closes at 7pm Monday to Saturday, and at 6pm on Sundays.

A ScotRail statement reads: “Due to renovation works at Inverness station, the main ScotRail car park (off Strothers Lane) will close from October 4 until the end of January 2025.

“Alternative parking is available at the Strother Lane Car Park, Rose Street Multi-Storey and East Gate Multi Storey.

“The accessible (blue badge) parking spaces will be relocated to the Station Sq car park at the front of the station.”

The work will begin from October 4.