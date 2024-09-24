Inverness city centre car park to close until next year for renovation works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness city centre car park to close until next year for renovation works

The spaces next to the train station will be out of bounds until the "end of January 2025". 

By Graham Fleming
The car park will undergo renovation works. Image: Google Maps
An Inverness city centre car park is to close until next year for renovation work.

ScotRail announced earlier this evening that Strothers Lane car park – which acts as the train station’s main parking spot – will temporarily shut from next month.

It will come as a blow to commuters and visitors, who will be unable to use the spaces until the “end of January 2025”.

The nearest parking spaces will be at Rose Street and Eastgate multi-storeys.

However, Eastgate’s Shopping Centre’s parking closes at 7pm Monday to Saturday, and at 6pm on Sundays.

A ScotRail statement reads: “Due to renovation works at Inverness station, the main ScotRail car park (off Strothers Lane) will close from October 4 until the end of January 2025.

“Alternative parking is available at the Strother Lane Car Park, Rose Street Multi-Storey and East Gate Multi Storey.

“The accessible (blue badge) parking spaces will be relocated to the Station Sq car park at the front of the station.”

The work will begin from October 4.

