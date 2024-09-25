A96 driver clocked speeding at 101mph near Nairn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 driver clocked speeding at 101mph near Nairn

Police also stopped three drug drivers on Highland roads as they carried out road safety patrols over the weekend.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Police car on country road
Road policing officers carried out high visibility road safety patrols on various Highland roads over the weekend. Image: Road Policing Scotland.

A 25-year-old man has been reported for dangerous driving after being caught speeding at 101mph on the A96 near Nairn.

Road policing officers stopped the motorist as they carried out high visibility road safety patrols on various Highland roads over the weekend.

They also arrested drug drivers on the A82 in Fort William, the A95 at Avielochan and in Inverness city centre.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man was arrested in Fort William for vehicle theft and drink driving.

In addition, there were a number of detections for speeding, careless driving, driving while using a mobile phone, construction and use offences, MOT and insurance breaches, as well as drivers hours offences.

Four arrested for drug and drink driving in the Highlands

Inspector Donnie Mackinnon from the Highland and Islands road policing unit said: “These patrols demonstrate our commitment to road safety but disappointingly highlight the road users who continue to make poor choices, take risks and put themselves and others in danger.

“This type of driver’s behaviour increases the risk of being involved in a collision, the consequences of which can be life-changing, so I’m urging road users to think very carefully about the choices they make.

“We have road safety patrols plans in place for the coming months and will continue to take robust enforcement action against those who fail to comply with road traffic legislation.”

