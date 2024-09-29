Best pictures as runners take part in record-breaking Loch Ness Marathon

Thousands of runners have taken part in a record-breaking Baxters Loch Ness Marathon.

Nearly 10,000 people from across the globe gathered on Sunday to take on the event’s 26.2-mile trek, River Ness 10k and 5K races, the 10K corporate challenge and the Wee Nessie.

Crowds cheered on a record number of family, friends and colleagues as they crossed the finish line in Inverness.

In the men’s category, Moray Pryde from Lothian Running Club crossed the finish line setting a new course record of 02:19:26.

Melissah Gibson from Ealing Eagles Running Club claimed victory once again in the

women’s race with a time of 2:54:39.

The event is described as “one of the most stunning marathons in the world” with “spectacular scenery” and a “fantastic atmosphere”.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the day’s highlights.