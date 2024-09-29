Best pictures as runners take part in record-breaking Loch Ness Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Best pictures as runners take part in record-breaking Loch Ness Marathon

Thousands of participants from across the globe signed up for this year's event.

The Loch Ness Marathon and Running Festival took place in Inverness today with the event base being in the Bucht Park. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson & Emma Grady

Thousands of runners have taken part in a record-breaking Baxters Loch Ness Marathon.

Nearly 10,000 people from across the globe gathered on Sunday to take on the event’s 26.2-mile trek, River Ness 10k and 5K races, the 10K corporate challenge and the Wee Nessie.

Crowds cheered on a record number of family, friends and colleagues as they crossed the finish line in Inverness.

In the men’s category, Moray Pryde from Lothian Running Club crossed the finish line setting a new course record of 02:19:26.

Melissah Gibson from Ealing Eagles Running Club claimed victory once again in the
women’s race with a time of 2:54:39.

The event is described as “one of the most stunning marathons in the world” with “spectacular scenery” and a “fantastic atmosphere”.

Our photographer Sandy McCook was there to capture all the day’s highlights.

The mass start of the River Ness 5K.
Enjoying every moment of the run!
Participants giving it their all.
Pushing limits and making memories.
Smiling all the way despite the long run.
Good vibes and great company.
Determined to finish the Loch Ness Marathon.
Runners during the race.
Crowds cheering on the runners.
Making memories.
Participants in the Wee Nessie run around Bucht Park.
Youngsters having fun in the Wee Nessie run.
Running to the finish line.
Matthew Lee of Kiltarlity with sons Zade (3) and Jaxon (5)
Eighty two year old Kathleen Hagner of Inveness crosses the line along with her friend Caroline Doyle of Fauldhouse.
Three generations, Amanda Wood, Jenni Walters and Layla Walters, all of Nairn come to the finish line of the 5K.
Runners from the River Ness 5K come to the finish line at Bucht park beside the River Ness.
Entrants in the 5K cross the line.
Runners in the River Ness 10K near the finish of their event.
Ladies third placed marathon runner, Katie Wilson of Inverness.
First man home in a record breaking time, Moray Pride of Lothian Road Runners.
Ladies marathon winner Melissa Gibson of London.
Millie Glass Park of Dunecht wins the ladies section of the River Ness 5K.
British Olympic runner Megan Keith of Inverness who started the 5k race photographed with the winner Millie Glass Park of Dunecht.
British olympic runner Megan Keith of Inverness with the runners before the 5k race.
Billy Sutherland wins the men’s section of the River Ness 5K.
Billy Sutherland wins the men’s section of the River Ness 5K with on the left runner up Ruaridh Stirling of Inverness and on the right Archie Dalglish of St Boswells.
Logan Rees of Fife crosses the line to win the River Ness 10K.
Caitlyn Heggie of Inverness wins the Ladies section of the River Ness 10K.
Caitlyn Heggie of Inverness wins the Ladies section of the River Ness 10K while on the left is runner up Robyn Pinder of Aberdeen and on the right third placed Molly Rasch also of Inverness.
Time to take a well earned rest.
Melissa Gibson (centre) Ladies marathon winner with on the left runner up Rachel Boswell and on the right third placed Katie Wilson of Inverness.
Loch Ness Marathon winners Moray Pride and Melissah Gibson with their trophies.
Tired participants.

Conversation