Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hails the impact of boss Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has hailed manager Jimmy Thelin for transforming the club in his short time at Pittodrie.

The sensational start to Thelin’s Aberdeen career continued with a 2-1 victory at Dundee.

Thelin boasts a 100% return of 12 wins from 12 games in all competitions since taking on the Pittodrie post in the summer.

The win at Dundee saw the Swede match the greatest ever start to a managerial career in Scottish football history.

The record of 12 straight wins was set by Martin O’Neill when he took over at Celtic in 2000.

Devlin says a feelgood factor is sweeping through the club under Thelin and Aberdeen are now “where we should be”.

He said: “Records like that don’t get matched easily.

“It has taken a lot of effort but fair play to the gaffer.

“Since he has come in he has been excellent.

“I think you can see the change the club is going through in the way we want to play and his style in things.

“In this process, if we can keep winning then we will be in a good place.

“It feels like this is where the club should be and we are pushing in that direction.”

Aberdeen sit second in the Premiership table, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

The Reds have also booked a slot in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final where they will face Celtic at Hampden.

Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen maintained the winning start to the campaign.

Devlin said: “It was great, another win ticked off.

“The manager has already said that is how we are looking at it.

“We take it one game at a time and it is another three points for us.”

Aberdeen had to battle hard for the victory, particularly in the second half, when Dundee pegged the Reds back and created a host of chances.

The Dons displayed attractive, free-flowing attacking football in the opening 45 minutes then had to dig deep after the break.

Devlin said: “We are not always going to be brilliant for 90 minutes.

“And we are not always going to be the best team on the park.

“You need to dig in at times.

“We have done it a couple of times, to be fair.

“Even in the last couple of minutes against Motherwell when it was backs to the wall for a wee bit.

“And in the second half for long spells, Dundee put us under a lot of pressure.

“I would rather it was a bit more comfortable but it is great to win.”

Aberdeen’s two most recent matches at Dens Park have been in stark contrast.

On March 13 the Dons were booed off the pitch after a 1-0 loss at Dundee.

It was the 11th straight Premiership game without a win for an Aberdeen side that were in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Six month unbeaten league run

That was the last time Aberdeen lost a league match.

Under interim boss Peter Leven the Dons ended the 2023-24 campaign with a nine-game undefeated run in the Premiership, and Thelin has now won six from six.

Leven was on St Johnstone’s shortlist to replace Craig Levein as manager who was recently sacked.

Aberdeen granted permission to Leven to talk to Saints and he was interviewed last week.

However it is understood that despite impressing in talks Leven has decided to stay with Aberdeen.

Devlin said: “In 90 minutes, that (Dundee, March) was the last time we lost a game of football.

“Since then we have been on a long run and definitely a massive improvement from where we were.

“When we went to Dundee last time, we were rightly booed off the park by the supporters.

“You see the reception we got at the end of the game, it is night and day.”

Feelgood factor under boss Thelin

Aberdeen were cheered on by an incredible 4,091 strong travelling support in Dundee.

Devlin senses a buzz spreading with fans even congregating to greet the team outside they hotel where they stopped pre-match.

He said: “It is amazing.

“Everyone can see there is a feel-good factor about the entire club just now.

“The longer we can keep that going the better for us.”

“For the first time in a long time, when we arrived for our pre-match at a hotel in Dundee there were supporters outside.

“When we left there was an even bigger group of supporters there as well.”