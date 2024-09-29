Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hails the impact of boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin hails the impact of boss Jimmy Thelin

Manager Thelin has won 12 out of 12 games in all competitions since arriving at Pittodrie.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 2-1 win at Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin has hailed manager Jimmy Thelin for transforming the club in his short time at Pittodrie.

The sensational start to Thelin’s Aberdeen career continued with a 2-1 victory at Dundee.

Thelin boasts a 100% return of 12 wins from 12 games in all competitions since taking on the Pittodrie post in the summer.

The win at Dundee saw the Swede match the greatest ever start to a managerial career in Scottish football history.

The record of 12 straight wins was set by Martin O’Neill when he took over at Celtic in 2000.

Devlin says a feelgood factor is sweeping through the club under Thelin and Aberdeen are now “where we should be”.

Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin celebrate at full-time after beating Dundee 2-1. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Nicky Devlin celebrate at full-time after beating Dundee 2-1. Image: SNS

He said: “Records like that don’t get matched easily.

“It has taken a lot of effort but fair play to the gaffer.

“Since he has come in he has been excellent.

“I think you can see the change the club is going through in the way we want to play and his style in things.

“In this process, if we can keep winning then we will be in a good place.

“It feels like this is where the club should be and we are pushing in that direction.”

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov, Nicky Devlin and Slobodan Rubezic celebrate at full-time after winning 2-1 against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov, Nicky Devlin and Slobodan Rubezic celebrate at full-time after winning 2-1 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen sit second in the Premiership table, only behind leaders Celtic on goal difference.

The Reds have also booked a slot in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final where they will face Celtic at Hampden.

Goals from Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen maintained the winning start to the campaign.

Devlin said: “It was great, another win ticked off.

“The manager has already said that is how we are looking at it.

“We take it one game at a time and it is another three points for us.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee.
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Aberdeen had to battle hard for the victory, particularly in the second half, when Dundee pegged the Reds back and created a host of chances.

The Dons displayed attractive, free-flowing attacking football in the opening 45 minutes then had to dig deep after the break.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 away to Dundee in the Premiership. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Kevin Nisbet scores to make it 1-0 away to Dundee in the Premiership. Image: SNS

Devlin said: “We are not always going to be brilliant for 90 minutes.

“And we are not always going to be the best team on the park.

“You need to dig in at times.

“We have done it a couple of times, to be fair.

“Even in the last couple of minutes against Motherwell when it was backs to the wall for a wee bit.

“And in the second half for long spells, Dundee put us under a lot of pressure.

“I would rather it was a bit more comfortable but it is great to win.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen and Dundee's Clark Robertson in action during a Premiership match. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen and Dundee’s Clark Robertson in action during a Premiership match. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s two most recent matches at Dens Park have been in stark contrast.

On March 13 the Dons were booed off the pitch after a 1-0 loss at Dundee.

It was the 11th straight Premiership game without a win for an Aberdeen side that were in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Six month unbeaten league run

That was the last time Aberdeen lost a league match.

Under interim boss Peter Leven the Dons ended the 2023-24 campaign with a nine-game undefeated run in the Premiership, and Thelin has now won six from six.

Leven was on St Johnstone’s shortlist to replace Craig Levein as manager who was recently sacked.

Aberdeen granted permission to Leven to talk to Saints and he was interviewed last week.

However it is understood that despite impressing in talks Leven has decided to stay with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Topi Keskinen celebrates with Kevin Nisbet after scoring to make it 2-0 against Dundee. Image: SNS

Devlin said: “In 90 minutes, that (Dundee, March) was the last time we lost a game of football.

“Since then we have been on a long run and definitely a massive improvement from where we were.

“When we went to Dundee last time, we were rightly booed off the park by the supporters.

“You see the reception we got at the end of the game, it is night and day.”

Feelgood factor under boss Thelin

Aberdeen were cheered on by an incredible 4,091 strong travelling support in Dundee.

Devlin senses a buzz spreading with fans even congregating to greet the team outside they hotel where they stopped pre-match.

Aberdeen away support during the Premiership clash against Dundee. Image; SNS
Aberdeen away support during the Premiership clash against Dundee. Image; SNS

He said: “It is amazing.

“Everyone can see there is a feel-good factor about the entire club just now.

“The longer we can keep that going the better for us.”

“For the first time in a long time, when we arrived for our pre-match at a hotel in Dundee there were supporters outside.

“When we left there was an even bigger group of supporters there as well.”

