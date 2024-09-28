‘Concerns growing’ over missing person Thomas Prior from Craobh Haven

An urgent appeal has been issued by Oban police to help trace missing person Thomas Prior, 43, from Craobh Haven.

Mr Prior was last seen four days ago on Tuesday morning around 8.30am – he has not been seen since.

Oban police sergeant Elaine Ross has said concerns are growing for his wellbeing.

She said “extensive inquiries” were ongoing to trace him.

Craobh Haven is on the Lunga Estate, some 20 miles south of Oban.

Mr Prior is described as being 5ft 10ins in height, of stocky build, blonde hair and pale complexion.

His clothing when last seen is not known, however, he normally wears boots or trainers, jeans or camouflage trousers, an outdoors jacket and sometimes a beanie hat.

Sgt Ross said: “Concerns are growing for Thomas’ wellbeing and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2836 of 27 September, 2024.

