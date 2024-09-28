‘Concerns growing’ over missing person Thomas Prior from Craobh Haven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘Concerns growing’ over missing person Thomas Prior from Craobh Haven

Missing man Thomas Prior was last seen on Tuesday September 24.

By Louise Glen
Misisng person Thomas Prior and the image of a police officer
Thomas Prior is missing from his home in Craobh Haven, near Oban. Image: Police Scotland.

An urgent appeal has been issued by Oban police to help trace missing person Thomas Prior, 43, from Craobh Haven.

Mr Prior was last seen four days ago on Tuesday morning around 8.30am – he has not been seen since.

Oban police sergeant Elaine Ross has said concerns are growing for his wellbeing.

She said “extensive inquiries” were ongoing to trace him.

Craobh Haven is on the Lunga Estate, some 20 miles south of Oban.

Mr Prior is described as being 5ft 10ins in height, of stocky build, blonde hair and pale complexion.

His clothing when last seen is not known, however, he normally wears boots or trainers, jeans or camouflage trousers, an outdoors jacket and sometimes a beanie hat.

Sgt Ross said: “Concerns are growing for Thomas’ wellbeing and extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace him.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2836 of 27 September, 2024.

