Home News Inverness

62-year-old man in hospital after assault in Ardersier

Police want to speak to two men who were in Ardersier when the attack took place.

By Louise Glen
A picture of the back of a police office with a bright yellow jacket on with the word Police on it. Police want to speak to two men in relation to an incident in Ardersier.
Police want to speak to two men in relation to an incident in Ardersier. Image: Shutterstock.

A 62-year-old man has been rushed to hospital for treatment after he was attacked on Ardersier High Street last night.

Inverness police want to speak to two men who were in the area when the attack took place.

It happened around 8.10pm on Friday night.

The 62-year-old man’s condition is unknown.

Officers said the first suspect is described as “white, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short, dark hair”.

He was wearing a black puffer jacket.

Police described the second suspect as “white, around 5ft 6in tall, of stocky build, with short, light-coloured hair”.

He was wearing a light-coloured hooded top.

Ardersier CCTV appeal to trace two men

Detective Sergeant Duncan Jones said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 3545 of 27 September, 2024. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

