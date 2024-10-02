UCI Mountain Bike World Cup: Organisers drop Fort William for USA in ‘disappointing’ stop swap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UCI Mountain Bike World Cup: Organisers drop Fort William for USA in ‘disappointing’ stop swap

Nevis Range have announced that the popular biking event will not return to Scotland next year.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The UCI Mountain Bike World Cup has been held at Nevis Range since 2002.
Bike lovers have been left devastated by news that the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup will not return to Fort William next year.

Nevis Range has been home to the event since 2002, attracting thousands of mountain bike enthusiasts from all over the world to the area.

The event – the only one of it’s kind in the UK – has now been taken over by the Warner Brothers.

Earlier today, Nevis Range revealed the “deeply disappointing” news that the world cup will not be returning to Fort William next year.

In a post on social media, the organisation said: “While this news is deeply disappointing for us and the entire mountain biking community, we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in the last 20 years, including EventScotland, The Highland Council, and Outdoor Capital of the UK, for their unwavering support over the years.

“The biggest thanks must of course go to Rare Management whose vision, ambition and dedication brought the event to the Highlands in the first place and gave us over 20 years of World Cups and Two World Championships.”

The UCI Cycling World Championships will not return to Fort William in 2025. Image: Shutterstock.

Today, the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup calendar was unveiled – with Fort William “notably absent”. 

The event will not come to the UK at all, with a new stop added in the United States at Lake Placid.

‘We’ll bring back UCI Mountain Bike World Cup to the Highlands’

Despite the blow, Nevis Range said that they are in discussions with Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Highland Council, EventScotland, and the Scottish Government to bring the event back to Fort William in 2026 “and beyond”.

They also announced the unveiling of a number of events that will “capture the spirit and excitement of the World Cup”.

Their update continued: “Fort William has long been synonymous with world-class mountain biking, and while we may not be hosting the World Cup next year, we are incredibly excited about the new opportunities that lie ahead.

“In the coming weeks, we will be unveiling a series of events that promise to capture the spirit and excitement of the World Cup. These events will include four new races in Fort William, to maintain the competitive edge and prestige of the World Cup.

“These events will bring (collectively) the same volume of fans and competitors; whilst easing the burden on local infrastructure by spreading the events over a longer period.

“Our focus moving forward will be on grassroots initiatives aimed at introducing new people to the sport and nurturing Scotland’s next generation of elite athletes.

“We firmly believe that Scotland and the UK are the beating heart of mountain biking, and we are committed to ensuring that this remains the case.”

The event was one of the most popular sporting celebrations in the Highlands. Image: Will Matthews/PA Wire

Highlanders gutted after UCI Mountain Bike World Cup cancellation

The heartful post shared on Nevis Range’s Facebook Page has generated hundreds of reactions from disappointed locals.

Gee Golding said: “Gutted! This was such an inspiring event to take my 11-year-old too and it really was amazing!”

Bruce Macfarlane said the announcement was “terrible news” for communities and industries.

Louis Ford recalled attending the first edition in 2002 when he was only 13.

He said: “This is incredibly disappointing and hopefully only a temporary hiatus.

“I remember clearly aged 13 years old in 2002 and watching Kovarik win by 13 or 14 seconds.

It was a pivotal and incredibly influential experience attending that first World Cup.”

Locals have shared their disappointment after the cancellation of the World Cup . Image PA

Meanwhile, Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison, the UK’s largest distributor of cycle parts and accessories, said: “This is incredibly disappointing news and somewhat surprising given the significance of the UK mountain bike market, the size and participation of the domestic enthusiast fanbase and not least the last twenty years of successfully hosting the event at Fort William.

“Fort William has also been previously voted the best Downhill Mountain Bike event in the world by the UCI. Hopefully, this is merely a temporary blip.”

Conversation