A82 at Balchraggan closed in both directions after two-vehicle crash

A section of the A82 has closed in both directions after a crash at Balchraggan.

Emergency services are currently in attendance.

The road closed at 12.20pm and motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes.

It is not clear if anyone has been injured.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and received a call at 12.08pm.

Traffic Scotland have reported that the crash has happened outside of the Loch Ness Clansman Hotel.

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A82 is currently closed in both directions at Balchraggan due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time at their journey.”

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

