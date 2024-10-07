Flood of tributes to Ross Cowie after Skye shinty legend dies suddenly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flood of tributes to Ross Cowie after Skye shinty legend dies suddenly

The 64-year-old was the well-known founder of the charity Lucky2BHere.

By Derry Alldritt
Ross Cowie.
Ross Cowie.

Skye shinty legend and charity founder Ross Cowie has died suddenly.

Local voices have led tributes to the 64-year-old, with Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton saying he made “an incredible contribution to Skye”.

It is understood Mr Cowie was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness last night before his death.

Affectionately known as “Colonel”, Cowie led Skye Camanachd to glory in the Camanachd Cup in 1990.

Ross Cowie.
Ross Cowie was a well-known figure in the world of shinty. Image: Supplied.

Ross Cowie’s heart problems inspired charity

The Portree man had to give up playing the sport because of heart problems.

He was diagnosed with a genetic condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy.

The disease took the lives of his father at 40 and his aunt at 18.

Mr Cowie survived a cardiac arrest in 2006.

This led him to launch the charity Lucky2BHere to increase awareness about the condition and raise funds for vital defibrillators across the north.

In the Lucky2BHere’s first 10 years it raised more than £1 million and helped provide 600 lifesaving devices.

Death of Ross Cowie a ‘great sadness’

The charity posted a statement on social media in tribute to its leader and founder.

It said: “It is with great sadness that the Lucky2BHere family announces the sudden death of our dear friend and founder of Lucky2BHere Ross Cowie.

“Ross died last night having been transferred to Raigmore. We extend our sincere condolences to Ross’s family and friends.”

Torcuil Crichton MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar said: “Very sad news about Ross Cowie.

“But what a life he led.

“What an incredible contribution he made to Skye and the world beyond.

“Beannachd leat, a charaid.”

Respected in the world of shinty

Paying tribute, a spokesman for shinty’s governing body the Camanachd Association said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ross Cowie, a respected figure in the shinty community and a man who left an indelible mark both on and off the field.

“As a former shinty player, Ross embodied the spirit of our sport with his passion and dedication.

“His work with Lucky2BeHere has been nothing short of transformative, saving lives and creating a lasting legacy of care and compassion.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

