Flood of tributes to Ross Cowie after Skye shinty legend dies suddenly

Skye shinty legend and charity founder Ross Cowie has died suddenly.

Local voices have led tributes to the 64-year-old, with Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton saying he made “an incredible contribution to Skye”.

It is understood Mr Cowie was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness last night before his death.

Affectionately known as “Colonel”, Cowie led Skye Camanachd to glory in the Camanachd Cup in 1990.

Ross Cowie’s heart problems inspired charity

The Portree man had to give up playing the sport because of heart problems.

He was diagnosed with a genetic condition known as dilated cardiomyopathy.

The disease took the lives of his father at 40 and his aunt at 18.

Mr Cowie survived a cardiac arrest in 2006.

This led him to launch the charity Lucky2BHere to increase awareness about the condition and raise funds for vital defibrillators across the north.

In the Lucky2BHere’s first 10 years it raised more than £1 million and helped provide 600 lifesaving devices.

Death of Ross Cowie a ‘great sadness’

The charity posted a statement on social media in tribute to its leader and founder.

It said: “It is with great sadness that the Lucky2BHere family announces the sudden death of our dear friend and founder of Lucky2BHere Ross Cowie.

“Ross died last night having been transferred to Raigmore. We extend our sincere condolences to Ross’s family and friends.”

Torcuil Crichton MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar said: “Very sad news about Ross Cowie.

“But what a life he led.

“What an incredible contribution he made to Skye and the world beyond.

“Beannachd leat, a charaid.”

Respected in the world of shinty

Paying tribute, a spokesman for shinty’s governing body the Camanachd Association said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ross Cowie, a respected figure in the shinty community and a man who left an indelible mark both on and off the field.

“As a former shinty player, Ross embodied the spirit of our sport with his passion and dedication.

“His work with Lucky2BeHere has been nothing short of transformative, saving lives and creating a lasting legacy of care and compassion.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”