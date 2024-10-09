Teenager caught with Class B drug at Oban health club

A 19-year-old man who was found with a controlled drug in his possession at an Oban health club has been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The man was stopped by police at the Happy Wee Health Club in Oban when he was found to have the drug, believed to be cannabis, on his person.

The Happy Wee Health Club is near the Tesco supermarket on Lochside Street.

The man was found with the Class B drug on Tuesday October 1.

A police spokesman said: “At 12.50 pm on Tuesday October 1 at Happy Wee Health Club, Oban, it is alleged that a 19-year-old male was found in possession of a quantity of Class B drugs by police after they had cause to stop search him under Misuse of Drugs Act powers.

“He was charged with the offence and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.”

A spokeswoman for the Happy Wee Health Club said: “The Happy Wee Health Club has a zero drugs and alcohol policy.”

The club is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The spokeswoman added: “We are grateful to the police for their prompt action.”

