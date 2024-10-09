Teenager caught with Class B drug at Oban health club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager caught with Class B drug at Oban health club

He was stopped by police at the 24-hour gym.

By Louise Glen
Lochside Street Oban
Police say a man was issued a fixed penalty notice after being found with a Class B drug in Oban. Image: Google Street View.

A 19-year-old man who was found with a controlled drug in his possession at an Oban health club has been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

The man was stopped by police at the Happy Wee Health Club in Oban when he was found to have the drug, believed to be cannabis, on his person.

The Happy Wee Health Club is near the Tesco supermarket on Lochside Street.

The man was found with the Class B drug on Tuesday October 1.

A police spokesman said: “At 12.50 pm on Tuesday October 1 at Happy Wee Health Club, Oban, it is alleged that a 19-year-old male was found in possession of a quantity of Class B drugs by police after they had cause to stop search him under Misuse of Drugs Act powers.

“He was charged with the offence and issued with a Recorded Police Warning.”

A spokeswoman for the Happy Wee Health Club said: “The Happy Wee Health Club has a zero drugs and alcohol policy.”

The club is open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The spokeswoman added: “We are grateful to the police for their prompt action.”

