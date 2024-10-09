Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet called into the Scotland squad

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet has become the third Don to be selected for the Scotland squad.

Nisbet, who has scored three goals for the Dons since making the loan move from Millwall, replaces Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland who has been ruled out due to injury.

The Dons forward joins team-mates Nicky Devlin and Jack MacKenzie in being called up by national team boss Steve Clarke.

But unlike the Aberdeen full backs, who have been selected for the first time, Nisbet is no stranger to international football having made 11 appearances for his country and scoring once.

The 27-year-old’s last appearance of Scotland was in a 2-0 victory over Georgia at Hampden in June last year.

Scotland face Croatia in Zagreb on Saturday before returning to Hampden to face Portugal on Tuesday.



