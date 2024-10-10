Whisky giant plans to ‘demolish’ Isle of Skye’s oldest distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whisky giant plans to ‘demolish’ Isle of Skye’s oldest distillery

Diageo is asking for permission to create a new sustainable distillery at Talisker.

By Michelle Henderson
Talisker is Skye's oldest distillery
Talisker is Skye's oldest distillery

Whisky giant Diageo has submitted a planning application to demolish Skye’s oldest distillery.

Talisker at Carbost was founded in 1830, and has weathered numerous transitions over the past 200 years to become one of the most popular names in the global Scotch whisky industry.

Now, operator Diageo has submitted an application to “redevelop” the site to “expand output” – which includes the demolition of existing production facilities once the new facility is open.

The firm proposes to construct a new distillery on the site, incorporating “sustainable technologies”.

They are also asking for permission to develop support facilities, including new access and drainage.

Diageo wants to “redevelop” Skye distillery

The plans have been outlined as part of a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) lodged with the Highland Council.

A description – posted on the application – reads: “Proposed redevelopment of the Talisker distillery site to expand the existing output of the distillery with the construction of a new distillery, incorporating sustainable technologies, with associated support facilities at the site.

“Together with all associated infrastructure, including new access, drainage, outfall, road improvement and landscaping works, including the demolition of existing production facilities post-commission of the new facility.”

Diageo has been contacted for comment.

 

