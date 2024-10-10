Whisky giant plans to ‘demolish’ Isle of Skye’s oldest distillery

Whisky giant Diageo has submitted a planning application to demolish Skye’s oldest distillery.

Talisker at Carbost was founded in 1830, and has weathered numerous transitions over the past 200 years to become one of the most popular names in the global Scotch whisky industry.

Now, operator Diageo has submitted an application to “redevelop” the site to “expand output” – which includes the demolition of existing production facilities once the new facility is open.

The firm proposes to construct a new distillery on the site, incorporating “sustainable technologies”.

They are also asking for permission to develop support facilities, including new access and drainage.

Diageo wants to “redevelop” Skye distillery

The plans have been outlined as part of a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) lodged with the Highland Council.

A description – posted on the application – reads: “Proposed redevelopment of the Talisker distillery site to expand the existing output of the distillery with the construction of a new distillery, incorporating sustainable technologies, with associated support facilities at the site.

“Together with all associated infrastructure, including new access, drainage, outfall, road improvement and landscaping works, including the demolition of existing production facilities post-commission of the new facility.”

Diageo has been contacted for comment.