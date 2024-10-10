John Swinney sorry for breast reconstruction surgery wait in Grampian – but says no ‘instant solution’ in sight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney sorry for breast reconstruction surgery wait in Grampian – but says no ‘instant solution’ in sight

The Press and Journal revealed on Monday how one Inverurie cancer survivor has been told she is at the "bottom of the waiting list" for reconstruction after more than three years.

By Adele Merson
First Minister John Swinney was asked about Denise Rothnie's experience during First Minister's Questions on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson.
First Minister John Swinney was asked about Denise Rothnie's experience during First Minister's Questions on Thursday.

John Swinney says he is “sincerely sorry” an Inverurie cancer survivor has waited more than three years for breast reconstruction surgery – but admits there is no “instant solution”.

The first minister was confronted at Holyrood on Thursday with evidence of the long waits facing women for delayed surgery to reconstruct their breast after having mastectomies during the pandemic.

On Monday, the P&J revealed Denise Rothnie, from Inverurie, has been left languishing at the bottom of the waiting list for a reconstruction after more than three years.

Denise Rothnie was diagnosed with breast cancer during the pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

North East Tory MSP Tess White highlighted over coverage during a First Minister’s Questions session dominated by health service concerns.

The first minister responded: “I can’t stand here and offer an instant solution – and I’m sorry about that.

“But what I will give Ms White is the commitment the health secretary will engage constructively and actively with health boards to try to make more progress with the issue that she puts to me on behalf of her constituent.”

Mr Swinney said priority is being given to patients who are facing “trauma and active cancers” and that progress is trying to be made on pandemic backlogs across Scotland.

Denise was just 29 when she received her breast cancer diagnosis in December 2020, as the country grappled with the Covid lockdown.

First minister apologises

She needed a mastectomy to remove one of her breasts but was told that with less theatre time available due to the pandemic, she wouldn’t be able to get the surgery to restore the shape of her breast at the same time.

Initially, she was told she could face a wait of up to a year for the reconstruction.

She has now waited more than three years and was recently told she is “still at the bottom” and that “people with breast cancer need to be seen first”.

First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

Speaking to the P&J after the exchanges, Denise said: “I’m glad that they are doing something and that it’s not being ignored.

“I wasn’t expecting an instant solution but to hear that makes you feel like I hope it’s not a false promise.

“I’m glad that the case went somewhere and has progressed even if it’s just a little bit.”

NHS Grampian on ‘challenges’

NHS Grampian issued a public apology, admitting a “number of patients” waited “vastly longer” than they would have liked for reconstructive surgery.

However, the health board said surgical capacity “remains challenged” with patients  assessed on immediate clinical need.

A spokesman said: “Breast reconstruction operations usually take in excess of 12 hours to complete and require a large amount of staff and theatre provisions, which we are currently unable to provide due to a need to prioritise demand elsewhere.

“We have been aware of the issues and challenges this creates for these patients for some time and recently contacted the Scottish Government requesting either additional funding or the use of capacity elsewhere in Scotland in the hope they can be seen sooner.”

Speaking after FMQs, Ms White said: “John Swinney rightly apologised but his response gave little comfort to these brave women whose lives are being held back by the Scottish Government’s failure to give our NHS the resources it needs.

“Women like Denise shouldn’t be made to suffer in silence.”

Have you had problems with waiting times? Let us know in our form, we’d be really interested in hearing from you:

