Female pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Aviemore

A woman has died after being struck by a car near Aviemore last night.

The collision occurred near the Garnish junction which connects the B9152 heading into Aviemore and the A9 Inverness to Perth slip road.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene at around 9.45pm on Friday, October 11.

The collision involved a car and a 41-year-old female pedestrian, who died at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Friday October 11, police were called to a road crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the B9152, A9 slip road, Granish Junction, Aviemore.

“Emergency services attended but the 41-year-old female pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

“The road re-opened at 8am.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.”