Home News Moray

Cannabis cultivation found within Buckie property

Officers executed a search warrant at the Moray property.

By Michelle Henderson
Street view of Bridgend in Buckie
A cannabis cultivation has been seized from a property in Buckie. Image: Google Street View.

A cannabis cultivation has been discovered during a raid at a Buckie property.

Police exercised a search warrant in the Brigend area on Thursday afternoon.

Officers descended on the property at around 2.10pm to begin the search.

Upon entry, police discovered a cannabis cultivation within.

A valuation has not been provided as investigations into the discovery continue.

Enquiries into Buckie raid continues

Police are appealing for anyone with information about drugs or crime in their hometown to get in touch.

Constable Chris MacKinnon said: “This significant recovery is an example of our efforts to tackle and disrupt the trade of illegal drugs in Scotland.

“Our enquiry into this matter continues, however, I would urge anyone with information about drugs or any other crime in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

