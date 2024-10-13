A9 blocked after motorcycle crash north of Berriedale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A9 blocked after motorcycle crash north of Berriedale

A man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

By Michelle Henderson
Image looking down the hill towards the Berridale Braes in Caithness
Police and paramedics are currently responding to a crash on the A9 north of the Berridale Braes. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Motorists are facing tailbacks on the A9 following a motorcycle accident in Caithness.

It happened on the Inverness to Thurso road north of Berriedale shortly after 3pm today.

Police and paramedics have been called to the scene, north of the Berriedale Braes.

The incident involved just one vehicle, and the male rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorbike on the A9 near Berriedale around 3.20pm on Sunday, 13 October, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the male rider of the motorbike was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Highlands & Islands

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Shannon Anderson ill-treated William Maguire at Fodderty House Care Home Picture shows; Shannon Ashley Anderson / William Maguire. N/a. Supplied by DC Thomson / Gabrielle Maguire Date; Unknown
Carer crawled into vulnerable pensioner's bedroom and told him: 'I'll gut you like a…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a Colombian coke bust and a violent man of God
The collision happend near the Granish junction, north of Aviemore on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Two husky dogs die alongside owner after being struck by car near Aviemore
Police car with blue lights in operation.
Missing 15-year-old last seen in Inverness traced
Makaton Royal National MOd
WATCH: Inspiring Makaton Gaelic choir brings inclusivity to Royal National Mod
The collision happend near the Granish junction, north of Aviemore on Friday. Image: Google Maps.
Female pedestrian dies after being struck by car near Aviemore
Golspie Main Street. Image: Google Maps.
Pedestrian hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after collision in Golspie
Runrig star Donnie Munro and his son Calum, chef of Scorrybreac Restaurant in Skye. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Runrig star Donnie Munro and chef son Calum on starting Skye restaurant from their…
This sale topper from the Dorrery flock sold for £22,000.
Record-breaking Cheviot ram trade at Lairg
Hundreds of people have taken part in a torchlight procession tonight in the pouring rain. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Gaelic champions remembered as Royal National Mod begins in Oban

Conversation