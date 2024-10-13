A9 blocked after motorcycle crash north of Berriedale

Motorists are facing tailbacks on the A9 following a motorcycle accident in Caithness.

It happened on the Inverness to Thurso road north of Berriedale shortly after 3pm today.

Police and paramedics have been called to the scene, north of the Berriedale Braes.

The incident involved just one vehicle, and the male rider of the motorbike has been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorbike on the A9 near Berriedale around 3.20pm on Sunday, 13 October, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the male rider of the motorbike was taken to Caithness General Hospital for treatment.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

