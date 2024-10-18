NC500 hotel hits the market as owner prepares for retirement

A Highland hotelier is looking forward to enjoying a drink from the other side of the bar as she puts her business up for sale.

Wendy Simpson has been the driving force behind the success of the Belgrave Arms Hotel in Helmsdale for the last 18 years.

Located on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, the hotel has become a popular spot for both locals and tourists venturing around the NC500.

The much-respected businesswoman is believed to be the longest-serving owner of the Dunrobin Street establishment, which dates back to 1819.

With business booming, Wendy feels the time is right to retire and enjoy a slower pace of life.

Highland hotelier plans to retire

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “We’ve been here for 18 years, and we are just getting ready to retire.

“We have got a young grandchild, so we want to spend more time with her.

“We’ve met some really nice people and made some really good friends. We will be staying local, we won’t be moving away.

“It’s purely based on the fact we’ve been here that long and it’s hard work. It is seven days a week every day and it is time to take it a bit easier.

“Someone was saying the other day that we’ve been here longer than any other owner because they mostly do 10 or 15 years. To be here 18 years is one of the longest in this trade in the same place.”

The nine-bedroom property has been placed on the market for £430,000.

The Sutherland property was first built back in 1819 and has undergone a series of extensions and upgrades over the years.

Inside the establishment, you’ll find a warm and welcoming bar and a separate restaurant, complete with wood burning stove.

Upstairs, is where you’ll find the hotel’s main accommodation, comprised of a mix of twin, double, single and family rooms.

The hotel also houses spacious owner’s accommodation covering parts of the first and second floors.

The large lounge and family bathroom can be found on the first floor with stairs to the second floor leading to the master bedroom and a separate double bedroom to the east.

‘I would like it to stay very similar to how it is’

Wendy hopes the new owners will maintain the hotel’s charms as she looks forward to enjoying a meal and a drink with the locals from their side of the bar.

She added: “I hope they continue with it. It’s a good asset to the village, it is a central meeting point for most of the village.

“I would like it to stay very similar to how it is.

“There is nothing wrong with the business. The business is still thriving. Trading figures are good and it’s doing well and you get a good mix of tourists and the local people coming in.

“We will still come in and sit with the locals as we are still going to be here and they have all become our friends now.”