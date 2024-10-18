NC500 hotel hits the market as owner prepares for retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NC500 hotel hits the market as owner prepares for retirement

After 18 years at the helm, Wendy Simpson has put the Belgrave Arms Hotel up for sale.

View of the white Belgrave Arms Hotel from across the road showing a white and yellow vehicle parked outside.
The Belgrave Arms Hotel in Helmsdale has gone on the market for offers around £430,000. Image: Rightmove.
By Michelle Henderson

A Highland hotelier is looking forward to enjoying a drink from the other side of the bar as she puts her business up for sale.

Wendy Simpson has been the driving force behind the success of the Belgrave Arms Hotel in Helmsdale for the last 18 years.

Located on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road, the hotel has become a popular spot for both locals and tourists venturing around the NC500.

The much-respected businesswoman is believed to be the longest-serving owner of the Dunrobin Street establishment, which dates back to 1819.

With business booming, Wendy feels the time is right to retire and enjoy a slower pace of life.

View of rear of Belgrave Arms Hotel with river running behind the hotel.
Belgrave Arms Hotel has become a popular spot for both locals and tourists venturing along the NC500. Image: Rightmove.

Highland hotelier plans to retire

Speaking to The Press and Journal, she said: “We’ve been here for 18 years, and we are just getting ready to retire.

“We have got a young grandchild, so we want to spend more time with her.

“We’ve met some really nice people and made some really good friends. We will be staying local, we won’t be moving away.

“It’s purely based on the fact we’ve been here that long and it’s hard work. It is seven days a week every day and it is time to take it a bit easier.

“Someone was saying the other day that we’ve been here longer than any other owner because they mostly do 10 or 15 years. To be here 18 years is one of the longest in this trade in the same place.”

View of wooden bar with bar stools, fireplace and dart board.
The hotel features a public bar and restaurant. Image: Rightmove.
Bright and open dining room with wooden tables and chairs.
The restaurant is located at the front of the building. Image: Rightmove,

The nine-bedroom property has been placed on the market for £430,000.

The Sutherland property was first built back in 1819 and has undergone a series of extensions and upgrades over the years.

Inside the establishment, you’ll find a warm and welcoming bar and a separate restaurant, complete with wood burning stove.

Upstairs, is where you’ll find the hotel’s main accommodation, comprised of a mix of twin, double, single and family rooms.

The hotel also houses spacious owner’s accommodation covering parts of the first and second floors.

Large open plan lounge with fireplace and L-shaped couch.
The hotel also comes with living quarters for the owner. Image: Rightmove
Bright and open bathroom with sink, toilet and bath.
Image for the family bathroom in the owner’s accommodation. Image: Rightmove.

The large lounge and family bathroom can be found on the first floor with stairs to the second floor leading to the master bedroom and a separate double bedroom to the east.

‘I would like it to stay very similar to how it is’

Wendy hopes the new owners will maintain the hotel’s charms as she looks forward to enjoying a meal and a drink with the locals from their side of the bar.

She added: “I hope they continue with it. It’s a good asset to the village, it is a central meeting point for most of the village.

Pictures is three single beds in a hotel room.
The hotel features nine bedrooms to rent out, comprised of a mix of twin, double, single and family rooms. Image: Rightmove.
Picnic area overlooking the river with umbrella's.
A picnic area also lies at the back of the property, overlooking the river. Image: Rightmove.

“I would like it to stay very similar to how it is.

“There is nothing wrong with the business. The business is still thriving. Trading figures are good and it’s doing well and you get a good mix of tourists and the local people coming in.

“We will still come in and sit with the locals as we are still going to be here and they have all become our friends now.”

