McDonald’s confirms it won’t be coming to Aviemore

The fast-food giant says it is "exploring a number of opportunities in the wider area".

By Jamie Sinclair
By Jamie Sinclair


McDonald’s has confirmed it is no longer looking to open a branch in Aviemore.

The fast-food giant announced plans to move into Aviemore Retail Park last April.

The former Superdrug unit had been selected as the new location.

However, officials announced today that they will not be pressing ahead.

A spokesperson for the iconic chain said: “We are always on the lookout for suitable locations and whilst we are no longer progressing this specific site we are exploring a number of opportunities in the wider area.”

There were hopes McDonald’s would move into the retail park. Image: Sandy McCook.

Disappointment that McDonald’s ‘won’t be investing in local community’

Locals had mixed reactions to the ‘golden arches’ coming to Aviemore.

Many were looking forward to the opening, whereas neighbouring pub the Winking Owl and the community council opposed.

Highland councillor Bill Lobban, who lives in Aviemore, said it is “unfortunate a major international brand has decided not to invest in our community”.

“It’s a shame a big organisation like McDonald’s isn’t moving into what is one of Scotland’s premier tourist resorts,” he said.

“They had been through the planning process twice, and had planning permission to extend it, then they turn around and say they’re not coming.”

Despite the McDonald’s U-turn, Mr Lobban is confident that the retail park will attract new suitors.

He said: “I’m sure someone else will fill the space it’s in a prime location and Aviemore is a very popular destination for people.

“The units have been empty for long enough now and could have been filled by someone else.

“McDonald’s would have seen the place buzzing if they had been here this week. I went for a fish supper last night and it took me about 40 minutes to get served it was so busy.

“It’s obviously for McDonald’s to decide where they want their sites to be based – but I would have said Aviemore was an obvious location for them.”

A similar situation arose when rival brand Burger King announced plans for a drive-in site at the south end of the village around 2o years ago.

They never came to fruition.

