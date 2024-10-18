‘I hope we did him proud’: Mourners choke back tears in Fraserburgh for emotional Alex Salmond send-off

Mourners choked back tears today as the concourse escorting the late former First Minister Alex Salmond passed through Fraserburgh.

Mr Salmond’s body arrived at Aberdeen Airport after Scottish millionaire Tom Hunter paid for a chartered flight to return him from Macedonia.

It was in Macedonia where the Alba Party leader passed away on Saturday, October 12.

Many gathered at the roundabout where the procession passed from Kirktown Brae onto South Road.

Flags were waived as a police escort, followed by several fleets of Scottish Nationalists in cars and on bikes, brought the hearse into the Broch.

Salmond lived in the Aberdeenshire village of Strichen, not too far from the route.

Supporters come out to say their farewells to Salmond

Gus Clark, 57 – who travelled from Elgin – told the P&J: “You’re not guaranteed to be here tomorrow so we thought it was best to pay our respects today.

“When we knew he was coming home, and heading through to Fraserburgh, I couldn’t think of a good reason not to.”

Gus made the journey with Neil Macdonald, 68.

Neil said: “I think when you’re in the movement anyway, you have all these connections with people and when we heard what was happening we had to come through.

“It’s a strange moment. He was a big figure in the independence movement, but we also have to remember that he was a family man.

“It takes a lot to stun me nowadays but when I heard he passed I was stunned. 69 is no age at all.

“I do think it’s appropriate though that he was doing what he loved up until he died, which is promoting Scottish Independence.”

Speaking after the procession passed, Neil, who was clearly moved, said: “I’m not the worlds most emotional person but I was quite choked up at that.

“It was such a great turnout I think we’ve done a great job and done him proud.”

Valerie Farquhar, 54, from New Pitsligo said: “I’m 100% for independence and any way I can show that I do.

“I’m here to support him coming home, he brought independence to the fore.

Supporters pay tribute to ‘trailblazer’ Salmond

“Before Alex you didn’t hear much about independence, but he really got the country going.

“He was a trailblazer, and gave people like myself a voice.

“It was such an emotional moment to see him go past and I thought the bikers were great. I think he would have been really chuffed with this turnout.”

Alan Gow, 76, from Fraserburgh said: “I’m from Fraserburgh and a proud SNP member.

“Although Alex wasn’t a part of the SNP at the end, he was a massive figure in the party and Scottish politics.

“I got a right shock when I heard the news.

“I first met Alex 20 years ago. You don’t realise how quickly such a long time passes and I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Tracy Anne Wiseman, 53, from Strichen knew the Salmond family well, and was feeling the emotions on the day.

“I think he deserves all this, he’s done more for this country than anyone,” Tracy said.

“He was a joy to know, and we always had some good laughs.

“I just can’t stop thinking about Moira and the rest of the family, my heart really goes out to them.

“The turnout we got today has been brilliant.

“I got my opportunity to say cheerio.”