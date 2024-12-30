Turning grief into hope: Dunbeg mum’s charity offers comfort and memories to families after child loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Turning grief into hope: Dunbeg mum’s charity offers comfort and memories to families after child loss

Susan Simpson Andrew co-founded the Anam Cara Fasgadh charity with her husband, Andrew, and former RAF pilot Michael McGuire from Fort William.

Susan Simpson with husband Andrew and children, Charis and Noah
By Louise Glen

Dunbeg mum Susan Simpson has suffered the devastating loss of two babies.

While such grief is unimaginable, she has turned her pain into a powerful force for good, working to help others create lasting memories in their time of sorrow.

Together with her husband, Andrew, and former RAF pilot Michael McGuire from Fort William, Susan co-founded the Anam Cara Fasgadh charity.

This organisation provides vital support to parents, siblings, and extended families in the difficult hours and days following the loss of a child.

In a further effort to offer comfort, the charity has launched the Creating Memories Fund. Partnering with schools across Scotland, including Oban High School, the initiative aims to raise awareness about the heart-breaking issue of pre- and post-natal child loss.

The fund will help provide families with the opportunity to stay at the charity’s holiday caravan, Poppy’s Place, near Oban, offering them a peaceful space to heal and make cherished memories.

Mrs Simpson believes that giving families the time and space to create new memories is a vital part of the healing process, especially when coping with a loss that she describes as never truly becoming easier.

The charity has decorated the caravan’s decking with butterflies, each inscribed with the names and significant dates of children lost. Image: Anam Cara Fasgadh

The heart-breaking loss of Eilidh Beth

Fourteen years ago, Mr and Mrs Simpson tragically lost their daughter, Eilidh Beth, just three years after the loss of their son, Alex.

Despite their profound grief, the couple – who now have two children, Charis and Noah – openly share their story in the hope of helping others understand the depth of their pain and the ongoing journey of loss. Their openness serves as a source of comfort and guidance to others navigating similar heartache.

The couple knew that their longed-for baby was critically ill, but never gave up hope that she would be born safely and that they would have a full and happy family life with her.

“Medical staff had real problems delivering Eilidh Beth. I was under for far longer than I should have been and my consultant had to call in a colleague to help with delivery,” she said.


Susan Simpson says baby loss never gets easier. Image: Supplied.

“Our beautiful wee girl weighed 8lb and measured 47cm in length. When she was delivered, Donna (the midwife) took care of her and carried her back to the ward where her daddy was waiting while they finished up on me and took me to recovery.

“I hate the thought that Andrew was alone when they brought Eilidh Beth to him.

“When I eventually came to, early afternoon, they brought her to me – wrapped up tightly in towels.”

Eilidh Beth had hydrops fetalis, a serious condition that causes abnormal fluid build-up in a fetus or newborn, leading to swelling.

Around 50% of unborn babies with hydrops do not survive.

“My poor wee darling suffered so greatly and I didn’t know – which is why the ‘what ifs’ are complete torture,” Mrs Simpson continued.

Susan with her family, wearing jumpers with their charity logo

“Though I didn’t get to see anything but her face, and never saw her eyes, I was overwhelmed by her beauty and how much she looked just like her big sister and brother.

“I look at Charis and Noah and can imagine how she would have looked growing up.
I have so much more to say, so many more memories to share.”

Mrs Simpson works in Oban High School, and it pains her to think that Eilidh Beth and Alex would now be students.

She said: “They tell you it gets easier. It does not.”

‘Our pledge is to ensure that no family faces this journey alone’

Anam Cara Fasgadh aims to give each family a significant experience during their stay at Poppy’s Place, whether it’s exploring Inveraray Castle, taking a boat trip to see dolphins and local wildlife, or hiking to spot sea eagles, all the while supporting local enterprises and organisations.

In addition to the support from Oban High School, Lochaber High School has also joined the effort to support the charity, with a team reaching out to local providers to create meaningful experiences in the Lochaber area, further enhancing the charity’s mission to support families during their most difficult times.

Poppy’s Place. Image: Anam Cara Fasgadh

Mrs Simpson said: “The loss of a child can make time seem to stand still, and the initial shock and pain are often intense and persistent.

“Our mission is to give families who have endured the loss of a baby, child, or young person a chance to forge enduring memories by exploring local sights and taking trips in the area.

“We realise that the journey through grief after a child’s death is deeply challenging and lifelong. As a team, our pledge is to ensure that no family faces this journey alone and that they are enveloped in love and care when they come to us.”

 

Conversation