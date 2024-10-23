Outer Hebrides crowned one of the best destinations in the world

The Outer Hebrides have been named one of the best travel destinations in the world.

The islands are the only Scottish destination on National Geographic’s 25 best places in the world to travel to in 2025.

The list, curated by the magazine’s explorers, photographers and editors, aims to help readers “discover the world’s must-see destinations”.

They cite the Outer Hebrides‘ “silvery beaches, whisky distilleries and wildflower grasslands” for the accolade.

The annual Hebridean Celtic Festival is also singled out as a reason to visit, which “celebrates Gaelic language and music”.

The description reads: “The Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin showcased Ireland’s western isles.

Outer Hebrides given sparkling National Geographic accolade

“Now An t-Eilean (The Island), a highly anticipated Scots Gaelic–language BBC drama series, will give Scotland’s Outer Hebrides a starring role, highlighting its dramatic landscapes and Celtic heritage.

“Explore the ancient archipelago along the Hebridean Way, a nearly 200-mile walking and cycling route that traverses 10 islands, passing silvery beaches, whisky distilleries, wildflower-bedecked machair grasslands, and neolithic monuments like the 5,000-year-old Calanais Standing Stones.

“In July, the annual Hebridean Celtic Festival celebrates Gaelic language and music in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.”

Other destinations on the list include Florida, Los Angeles, Bangkok and Barbados.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.