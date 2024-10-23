Outer Hebrides crowned one of the best destinations in the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Outer Hebrides crowned one of the best destinations in the world

The islands are the only Scottish destination on the list of best places to travel to in 2025.

By Graham Fleming
Stoneybridge on the Isle of South Uist, pictured, in the Outer Hebrides, which has been named among the 25 best locations. Image: Shutterstock
Stoneybridge on the Isle of South Uist, pictured, in the Outer Hebrides, which has been named among the 25 best locations. Image: Shutterstock

The Outer Hebrides have been named one of the best travel destinations in the world.

The islands are the only Scottish destination on National Geographic’s 25 best places in the world to travel to in 2025.

The list, curated by the magazine’s explorers, photographers and editors, aims to help readers “discover the world’s must-see destinations”.

Sights such as the Iron Age House on Bosta Beach were singled out. Image: Shutterstock
View out over the water on the beautiful island of Barra
Isle of Barra’s beach. Image: Shutterstock

They cite the Outer Hebrides‘ “silvery beaches, whisky distilleries and wildflower grasslands” for the accolade.

The annual Hebridean Celtic Festival is also singled out as a reason to visit, which “celebrates Gaelic language and music”.

The description reads: “The Oscar-nominated Banshees of Inisherin showcased Ireland’s western isles.

Outer Hebrides given sparkling National Geographic accolade

“Now An t-Eilean (The Island), a highly anticipated Scots Gaelic–language BBC drama series, will give Scotland’s Outer Hebrides a starring role, highlighting its dramatic landscapes and Celtic heritage.

“Explore the ancient archipelago along the Hebridean Way, a nearly 200-mile walking and cycling route that traverses 10 islands, passing silvery beaches, whisky distilleries, wildflower-bedecked machair grasslands, and neolithic monuments like the 5,000-year-old Calanais Standing Stones.

“In July, the annual Hebridean Celtic Festival celebrates Gaelic language and music in Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis.”

Other destinations on the list include Florida, Los Angeles, Bangkok and Barbados.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

More from Highlands & Islands

John Paul's video of a '£10-a-night' hotel in Thurso has nearly 430,000 views. Image: Premier Garden Services/ TikTok
'£10-a-night' Thurso hotel goes viral on TikTok
Caledonian Sleeper train.
Caledonian Sleeper staff to wear body cameras after increase in verbal abuse
2
Emilie Anne Parker and her two dogs died following crash near Aviemore. Image: Police Scotland
Pedestrian who died after crash near Aviemore while walking dogs named as family pay…
Mark Andrew at the traditional barber shop in Oban
New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town
Tesco to open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Tesco to break tradition and open on a Sunday in Stornoway
Over 400 of the homes pledged will be in the Highlands. Image: SSEN Transmission
SSEN pledge to deliver over 1000 new homes across the Highlands and Aberdeenshire
Stella McCartney and the site at Commando Rock
Stella McCartney told to allow public access to beach in plans for Highland mansion
Forensic officer next to police car and officer behind police tape on a street in Orkney.
Second man charged following attempted murder and assault in Orkney
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds
A86 road
Lochaber road fully re-opens following crash near Spean Bridge

Conversation