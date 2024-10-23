Shetland: Release date for new series confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Shetland: Release date for new series confirmed

The much-loved BBC crime drama - in its ninth season - will make a return to screens next month.

By Alberto Lejarraga
picture shows Alison O'Donnell, Ian Hart and Ashley Jensen
The Shetland series will make a return in November. Image: ITV

Shetland will make its comeback to TV screens next month.

The release date for the first episode of the acclaimed murder-mystery drama was announced by the BBC today.

The eagerly anticipated new series will see the return of Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell as DI Ruth Calder and Tosh.

The duo will try to solve a double missing person’s case which will “blur the lines between the personal and the professional”.

An episode preview released today reveals how Tosh suspects something is “seriously wrong” when her friend, Annie Bett, goes missing.

Ruth Calder, now living in Shetland, has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

As part of the investigation, they meet Professor Euan Rossi, played by this season’s guest start Liverpool-born Ian Hart, who claims to have been Annie’s Oxford University tutor many years ago.

ashley jensen and allison o'donnell on set of shetland tv series 8
Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell will return to the BBC series. Image: ITV Studios

But suspicions are stirred when Tosh and Calder learn Rossi travelled all the way to Shetland after Annie left him a distressed voicemail the night she vanished.

Meanwhile, at the station, Calder investigates another case involving a deadly
argument between two brothers.

The missing persons “labyrinthine investigation” draws Tosh and Calder into “web of lies”, says the BBC teaser.

Shetland season 9 release date

Originally based on Ann Cleeves’ award-winning novels, the upcoming six-episode series was written by Paul Logue and Denise Paul.

Episodes one to six will be released on Wednesday, November 6.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Series 10 will be filmed in 2025.

