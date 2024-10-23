Shetland: Release date for new series confirmed

Shetland will make its comeback to TV screens next month.

The release date for the first episode of the acclaimed murder-mystery drama was announced by the BBC today.

The eagerly anticipated new series will see the return of Ashley Jensen and Alison O’Donnell as DI Ruth Calder and Tosh.

The duo will try to solve a double missing person’s case which will “blur the lines between the personal and the professional”.

An episode preview released today reveals how Tosh suspects something is “seriously wrong” when her friend, Annie Bett, goes missing.

Ruth Calder, now living in Shetland, has no time to recover from a life-threatening ordeal of her own, as together they set out in search of Annie and her young son, Noah.

As part of the investigation, they meet Professor Euan Rossi, played by this season’s guest start Liverpool-born Ian Hart, who claims to have been Annie’s Oxford University tutor many years ago.

But suspicions are stirred when Tosh and Calder learn Rossi travelled all the way to Shetland after Annie left him a distressed voicemail the night she vanished.

Meanwhile, at the station, Calder investigates another case involving a deadly

argument between two brothers.

The missing persons “labyrinthine investigation” draws Tosh and Calder into “web of lies”, says the BBC teaser.

Shetland season 9 release date

Originally based on Ann Cleeves’ award-winning novels, the upcoming six-episode series was written by Paul Logue and Denise Paul.

Episodes one to six will be released on Wednesday, November 6.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Series 10 will be filmed in 2025.