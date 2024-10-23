New A944 speed camera branded a ‘cash cow’ as police say nearly 1,000 drivers significantly over limit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New A944 speed camera branded a ‘cash cow’ as police say nearly 1,000 drivers significantly over limit

The 24/7 technology is set to be implemented after over two thirds of drivers were found to be speeding near Kingswells.

By Graham Fleming
The new camera on the A944 will take two weeks to implement. Image: Google Maps
A new permanent speed camera on the A944 near Kingswells has been branded a ‘cash cow’.

Readers of The Press and Journal have shared their views on the move, which is in response to a survey which found over two-thirds of drivers exceeded the 40mph speed limit.

Police say 928 vehicles a week were travelling at least 15% mph over the limit, with 67.7% over the speed limit overall.

Temporary speed vans were in place. Image: Police Scotland.

While they have sat with speed guns in the area for several years, they can only “cover a limited number of hours per week.”

However, the move has sparked outrage among Press and Journal readers who argue that such frequent speeding means that the road may be able to support higher speed limits.

Charlie McKellar commented: “If two-thirds of drivers were speeding then clearly the majority of road users are of the opinion it should be rated higher, but then that doesn’t work as a cash cow for the council.

“I thought it had to be proven that it was a high-risk crash area before they could install speed cameras.”

Reader anger over new tech

Reader George has also called for the council to raise the speed limit on the road.

Georgie Morrice also said: “It’s a dual carriageway and the limit should be at least 50mph or even 60mph.

“The best deterrent for speeding is a roadside digital display that informs the driver to slow down. No need to place another fine on drivers – another cash cow for the Scottish Government/Council.”

Paul Ross wrote: “If two-thirds of motorists are breaking the 40mph speed limit then maybe, just maybe, the council have got the limit set wrong?”

Kev Masson added: “We should save the money, put the speed limit at 50 or 60mph and job done.

“The council could donate that budget to homeless or doing up houses where it’s really needed.”

Alasdair Taylor said: “Ridiculous to have a 40 mph limit in the first place.

“It’s a dual carriageway running through the countryside.”

Gordon Thompson said: “It was designed and built 40 years ago as a 70 dual carriageway.

“Since then the speed limit has been reduced to 50, later to 40. It’s predominantly rural.

“It’s not surprising that two-thirds of drivers go faster than 40.

“Yes, there are numerous small junctions and private accesses, however, on this road 50 would be more sensible.”

Meanwhile, David Forret praised the move, saying: “Great, hope they put cameras on both sides.”

Adnarim Nichol added: “About time. So many speeders. Shocking.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation