New A944 speed camera branded a ‘cash cow’ as police say nearly 1,000 drivers significantly over limit

A new permanent speed camera on the A944 near Kingswells has been branded a ‘cash cow’.

Readers of The Press and Journal have shared their views on the move, which is in response to a survey which found over two-thirds of drivers exceeded the 40mph speed limit.

Police say 928 vehicles a week were travelling at least 15% mph over the limit, with 67.7% over the speed limit overall.

While they have sat with speed guns in the area for several years, they can only “cover a limited number of hours per week.”

However, the move has sparked outrage among Press and Journal readers who argue that such frequent speeding means that the road may be able to support higher speed limits.

Charlie McKellar commented: “If two-thirds of drivers were speeding then clearly the majority of road users are of the opinion it should be rated higher, but then that doesn’t work as a cash cow for the council.

“I thought it had to be proven that it was a high-risk crash area before they could install speed cameras.”

Reader anger over new tech

Reader George has also called for the council to raise the speed limit on the road.

Georgie Morrice also said: “It’s a dual carriageway and the limit should be at least 50mph or even 60mph.

“The best deterrent for speeding is a roadside digital display that informs the driver to slow down. No need to place another fine on drivers – another cash cow for the Scottish Government/Council.”

Paul Ross wrote: “If two-thirds of motorists are breaking the 40mph speed limit then maybe, just maybe, the council have got the limit set wrong?”

Kev Masson added: “We should save the money, put the speed limit at 50 or 60mph and job done.

“The council could donate that budget to homeless or doing up houses where it’s really needed.”

Alasdair Taylor said: “Ridiculous to have a 40 mph limit in the first place.

“It’s a dual carriageway running through the countryside.”

Gordon Thompson said: “It was designed and built 40 years ago as a 70 dual carriageway.

“Since then the speed limit has been reduced to 50, later to 40. It’s predominantly rural.

“It’s not surprising that two-thirds of drivers go faster than 40.

“Yes, there are numerous small junctions and private accesses, however, on this road 50 would be more sensible.”

Meanwhile, David Forret praised the move, saying: “Great, hope they put cameras on both sides.”

Adnarim Nichol added: “About time. So many speeders. Shocking.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.