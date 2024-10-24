Body recovered off west coast after being spotted by CalMac ferry

A body has been recovered off the west coast today after being spotted by a passing ferry.

The MV Isle of Mull, operated by CalMac, was crossing the Minch – the stretch of water between the Outer and Inner Hebrides – from Lochboisdale to Oban when the crew spotted an object in the water.

Due to the weather conditions the vessel was unable to stop, so alerted emergency services.

Stornoway Coastguard and Barra lifeboat was deployed at around 11.30am.

According to the coastguard, the Barra lifeboat attended area between South Uist and Rum, where a crew recovered a man’s body from the water at around 12.40pm.

At the request of Police Scotland, Barra lifeboat brought the body back to shore and docked at Eriskay in the Outer Hebrides.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Thursday, October 24, we received a report of a body in the water near the Isle of Barra.

“Emergency services attended and the body of a man has been recovered.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”