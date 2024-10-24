Bargain hunt: How good are the deals on offer during Shop Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bargain hunt: How good are the deals on offer during Shop Aberdeen?

Shop Aberdeen promised deals of up to 70% off at almost 50 businesses. So just how good are the deals?

Aberdeen Vinyl Records is one of the city shops taking part in Shop Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Vinyl Records is one of the city shops taking part in Shop Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

We all love a bargain, but are sales enough to entice people back in Aberdeen? Those behind Shop Aberdeen hope so.

The Shop Aberdeen campaign, which runs from Thursday October 24 to Sunday October 27, offers a range of deals at shops around the city.

I headed out to see what savings I could find in a range of local shops.

Juniper

One of my first stops of the day was well-loved Belmont Street gift shop Juniper.

There were plenty of customers inside the shop, enticed by the colourful array of lamps, clocks, ornaments, mugs, socks, artwork and more.

Fiona Smith, 55, had also visited with Shop Aberdeen in mind.

“Juniper is one of my favourite shops,” she says.

“But I’ve been already out looking for Shop Aberdeen deals.

Fiona Smith shopping for scarves, gloves and hats on sale in Juniper. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’ve been to the Attic and Aberdeen Vinyl Records too.

“It’s been great to be able to do something to support the high street.”

Fiona’s positivity was contagious.

There are 300 different lines of gloves, scarves and hats with 15% off at Juniper.

A few of the scarves are £15 each, so you could get these for £12.75 during Shop Aberdeen.

Address: 35 Belmont St, Aberdeen AB10 1JS

Desert Rug Gallery

The gorgeous rug shop beside Bon Accord shopping centre is also taking part in the deals.

The handmade rugs are from places like Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

During Shop Aberdeen, you get a free woven cushion, bag or organiser with every purchase of one of their £700-1000 rugs.

These rugs are dyed naturally with things like the pomegranate skin and turmeric. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This is a wee bit out of my budget, but the handmade rugs – which can even be made bespoke with your design suggestions – would be great if you’re redecorating.

The plus of a free item is definitely alluring too.

Address: George St, Aberdeen AB25 1ED

Aberdeen Vinyl Records

An Aberdeen shopping spree wouldn’t be complete without a vinyl or two.

Aberdeen Vinyl Records is taking part in Shop Aberdeen, and is offering 10% off everything.

This means that the 3 for £10 vinyl deal would actually be £9, making it just £3 per vinyl.

The vinyl records at the Aberdeen shop are all 10% off. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The 2 for £10 deal would also become £9.

This deal includes records from artists like Tina Turner, Electric Light Orchestra and Elton John.

For the biggest chunk of cash off, there’s the higher priced records like a first pressing of a Led Zeppelin album. This is priced at £125, but you’d get it for £112.5.

Bob and Angie Smith, who run Aberdeen Vinyl Records and Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Bob Smith runs Aberdeen Vinyl Records in the same unit as his wife, Angie, runs Aberdeen Gift and Tourist Shop.

There’s 10% off in both shops during Shop Aberdeen.

Address: 101, 103 Union St, Aberdeen AB11 6BD

Attic

At this Union Street menswear shop, they are giving away a free goodie bag with every £100 purchase during Shop Aberdeen.

The items inside the goodie bag are pretty decent.

The Attic goodie bags include items from brands like Nudie Jeans, Edwin, Fred Perry and Farah. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There’s stickers, a keyring, notepad and pen, which are all usual goodie bag fare.

But the actual worth of all the items is around £50.

The goodie bag includes socks, a banana, the tote bag itself and a Farah t-shirt.

The £120 Carhartt cargo pants are a popular item at Attic, so if you buy these, and get your free goodie bag, you’d actually be getting around £170 worth of products for £120.

A goodie bag worth around £50 is a great deal at Attic. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Or the caps are priced at around £25 or £30 so you could get a few of these to reach £100, and get your hands on a goodie bag as well.

Address: 87 Union St, Aberdeen AB11 6BD

Lolo and Co

This stylish boutique is also taking part in Shop Aberdeen.

The shop, owned by mother and daughter duo Rose and Lauren Reid, moved to Union Street in March this year.

Lolo and Co on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lolo and Co are offering 10% off all their full priced items.

This means sunglasses, leather jackets, handbags, blouses, cardigans, jumpers and more.

Lolo and Co on Union Street is packed with gorgeous clothes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So a gorgeous white jumper – usually £145 – would cost me just £130.50 during the shopping deals.

Address: 226 Union St, Aberdeen AB10 1TL

Somers Fishing Tackle

I also checked out the Shop Aberdeen deals available at Somers Fishing Tackle.

It’s safe to say it was my first time in a shop selling fishing gear.

But they have a range of great deals too, with 10% off everything that isn’t already on sale.

There are deals on nets like this one at Somers Fishing Tackle during Shop Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

One of the best deals would be a pair of Simms waders for £1079, which is £971.10 during Shop Aberdeen.

There is also a rainbow trout fishing gear advent calendar on sale.

This costs £125, but during the deals would be £112.50.

The advent calendar includes a range of lures and more specifically for rainbow trout.

Colin Craik, the shop owner, tells me he’s hopeful Shop Aberdeen will help encourage shoppers.

Colin Craik owns Somers Fishing Tackle. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Nothing ventured, nothing gained,” he says.

“There’s a lot of doom and gloom going on about the city centre.

“So you’ve got to try and get people back in.”

Address: 13-15 Bon-Accord Terrace, Aberdeen AB11 6DP

McCalls Jewellers

The elegant jewellery shop has deals of varying percent off.

A lot of items are preowned or vintage, so are, the staff tell me, better value than their modern counterparts.

There are 18ct white gold earrings that are 30% off during Shop Aberdeen, a markdown from £850 to £595.

This diamond ring is 30% off during Shop Aberdeen, making it £995. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Or there’s a whopping 50% off a 18ct yellow and white gold diamond necklace.

This was £750, but is now £375.

These would make ideal Christmas presents if you’re starting your gift shopping early, or shopping for an anniversary gift.

Address: 11 Bridge St, Aberdeen AB11 6JL

Have you found any great deals during Shop Aberdeen?

Let us know in the comments below.

Conversation