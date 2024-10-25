Men with same name propose at the same time at same Glencoe resort

Two men with the same name chose the same Glencoe venue and date for their marriage proposals – and thankfully got the same answer.

Daniel Kelly had meticulously arranged to pop the question to his now-fiancée, Taylor Wengenroth, at the luxurious Woodlands Glencoe last week.

Just five days before their stay, the 29-year-old received a call from the resort confirming the details of his booking.

To his surprise, the hotel revealed that they had two reservations for the same night, in the same lodge type, under the same name.

The staff initially thought that Mr Kelly had become so nervous about his proposal that he had inadvertently made a duplicate booking.

He told The Press and Journal: “I first learned about the other Daniel Kelly earlier this week when the team at Woodlands Glencoe reached out to verify my reservation. They even offered me an upgrade to the Forest Corner, their most spacious accommodation, since it was a special occasion.”

“I was a bit surprised, but honestly, I didn’t fully absorb it at the time because I was so focused on the proposal.

“Looking back, I can see how wild it all is.”

Mr Kelly, from Glasgow, met his partner Taylor six years ago.

“We met in Glasgow for our first date, and I knew instantly she would be the one I would marry one day,” he said.

Before the grand proposal, the couple had arranged to go on the Jacobite steam train Fort William to Mallaig.

Mr Kelly explained he couldn’t enjoy the stunning views over the Glenfinnan viaduct as he was “really nervous”.

He said: “Not because I thought she would say no, I just wanted it to be as special as possible for her.

“Taylor is a huge Harry Potter fan, so she was in her element on the train from the movies thinking she was off to Hogwarts.”

Back at the resort, he had organised with the Woodlands team to put out “MARRY ME” balloons along with rose petals and a bottle of Prosecco on ice.

He said: “I’m a big romantic at heart. I let Taylor walk into the lodge first and when she turned round, I was down on one knee.”

Mrs Kelly-to-be thankfully said yes.

Mr Kelly continued: “I was delighted. I’m not an emotional guy but I just couldn’t stop crying after she said yes – it was everything I could have hoped for.”

Meanwhile, across the resort, the second Daniel Kelly also popped the question.

Despite our best efforts, we have sadly been unable to speak to ‘Daniel #2’, but the hotel revealed he had arranged a bottle of Prosecco on ice, luxury chocolates, a scattering of rose petals and a banner for the room.

And things could not have gone any better, as his partner Lorna also said yes.

‘Double the magic’ at Woodlands Glencoe

Mr Kelly, a secondary school Maths teacher, said things at Woodlands Glencoe “couldn’t have gone any smoother”.

The stunning resort has just launched a winter offer – just in time for the “engagement season”, they say.

They said: “Being self-proclaimed professionals in the art of romance, we knew we had to make this a night for the ages. Double Daniels, double the magic, and hopefully, double the yeses. We quickly went to work, plotting two distinctly epic proposals for each Daniel Kelly.

“Daniel Kelly #1 was set for a pre-check-in proposal on the banks of Glorious Glencoe Lochan. Optimistic that his true love, Lorna, would say yes, Daniel pre-booked the romance package with his reservation, which included a bottle of Prosecco on ice, luxury chocolates, a scattering of rose petals, and a romance banner.

“Meanwhile, across the Woodlands Estate, Daniel Kelly #2 was working on his own magical master plan. Daniel booked the ‘Marry Me’ package, meaning that the Woodlands wonder team went all out with a balloons and rose petal set-up like no other.

“Upon check-in, we upgraded the delightful duo to our most luxuriously spacious property, Forest Corner, where Taylor walked in to be blown away by Daniel’s super romantic gesture.

“So, two proposals down, two yeses, two thrilled couples and two Daniels feeling pretty good about their one-of-a-kind love stories.”