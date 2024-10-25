Men with same name propose at the same time at same Glencoe resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Men with same name propose at the same time at same Glencoe resort

The team at Woodlands Glencoe said it was "double the magic" when two Daniel Kelly's came up with identical plans.

Daniel and Taylor in Glencoe after the engagement.
Daniel #1 proposed to his now fiancée Taylor at the Glencoe beauty spot. Image: Daniel Kelly
By Alberto Lejarraga

Two men with the same name chose the same Glencoe venue and date for their marriage proposals – and thankfully got the same answer.

Daniel Kelly had meticulously arranged to pop the question to his now-fiancée, Taylor Wengenroth, at the luxurious Woodlands Glencoe last week.

Just five days before their stay, the 29-year-old received a call from the resort confirming the details of his booking.

To his surprise, the hotel revealed that they had two reservations for the same night, in the same lodge type, under the same name.

The staff initially thought that Mr Kelly had become so nervous about his proposal that he had inadvertently made a duplicate booking.

He told The Press and Journal: “I first learned about the other Daniel Kelly earlier this week when the team at Woodlands Glencoe reached out to verify my reservation. They even offered me an upgrade to the Forest Corner, their most spacious accommodation, since it was a special occasion.”

“I was a bit surprised, but honestly, I didn’t fully absorb it at the time because I was so focused on the proposal.

“Looking back, I can see how wild it all is.”

Daniel and Taylor shortly after started dating. Image: Daniel Kelly

Two Daniel Kelly’s propose at Glencoe resort on same day

Mr Kelly, from Glasgow, met his partner Taylor six years ago.

“We met in Glasgow for our first date, and I knew instantly she would be the one I would marry one day,” he said.

Before the grand proposal, the couple had arranged to go on the Jacobite steam train Fort William to Mallaig.

Mr Kelly explained he couldn’t enjoy the stunning views over the Glenfinnan viaduct as he was “really nervous”.

He said: “Not because I thought she would say no, I just wanted it to be as special as possible for her.

“Taylor is a huge Harry Potter fan, so she was in her element on the train from the movies thinking she was off to Hogwarts.”

Daniel Kelly had arranged balloons and petals for the proposal. Image: Daniel Kelly

Back at the resort, he had organised with the Woodlands team to put out “MARRY ME” balloons along with rose petals and a bottle of Prosecco on ice.

He said: “I’m a big romantic at heart. I let Taylor walk into the lodge first and when she turned round, I was down on one knee.”

Mrs Kelly-to-be thankfully said yes.

Mr Kelly continued: “I was delighted. I’m not an emotional guy but I just couldn’t stop crying after she said yes – it was everything I could have hoped for.”

Woodlands Glencoe is at the shore of Loch Leven and Loch Linnhe. Image: Woodlands Glencoe

Meanwhile, across the resort, the second Daniel Kelly also popped the question.

Despite our best efforts, we have sadly been unable to speak to ‘Daniel #2’, but the hotel revealed he had arranged a bottle of Prosecco on ice, luxury chocolates, a scattering of rose petals and a banner for the room.

And things could not have gone any better, as his partner Lorna also said yes.

‘Double the magic’ at Woodlands Glencoe

Mr Kelly, a secondary school Maths teacher, said things at Woodlands Glencoe “couldn’t have gone any smoother”.

The stunning resort has just launched a winter offer – just in time for the “engagement season”, they say.

They said: “Being self-proclaimed professionals in the art of romance, we knew we had to make this a night for the ages. Double Daniels, double the magic, and hopefully, double the yeses. We quickly went to work, plotting two distinctly epic proposals for each Daniel Kelly.

Woodlands Glencoe offers luxurious and romantic accommodation. Image: Woodlands Glencoe

“Daniel Kelly #1 was set for a pre-check-in proposal on the banks of Glorious Glencoe Lochan. Optimistic that his true love, Lorna, would say yes, Daniel pre-booked the romance package with his reservation, which included a bottle of Prosecco on ice, luxury chocolates, a scattering of rose petals, and a romance banner.

“Meanwhile, across the Woodlands Estate, Daniel Kelly #2 was working on his own magical master plan. Daniel booked the ‘Marry Me’ package, meaning that the Woodlands wonder team went all out with a balloons and rose petal set-up like no other.

“Upon check-in, we upgraded the delightful duo to our most luxuriously spacious property, Forest Corner, where Taylor walked in to be blown away by Daniel’s super romantic gesture.

“So, two proposals down, two yeses, two thrilled couples and two Daniels feeling pretty good about their one-of-a-kind love stories.”

