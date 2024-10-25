Ardgay couple contemplate ‘giving up’ successful shop due to verbal abuse and thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Ardgay couple contemplate ‘giving up’ successful shop due to verbal abuse and thefts

Ardgay Stores was stolen from on Tuesday night for the third time this year.

Holly and Adam Wardrop are thinking of 'giving up' on their shop after three thefts this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Holly and Adam Wardrop are thinking of 'giving up' on their shop after three thefts this year. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Ardgay business owners say they are seriously considering closing down their successful shop after a decade of thefts and verbal abuse.

In 2014, Holly and Adam Wardrop took the plunge and launched Ardgay Stores & Highland Cafe in south-east Sutherland.

At the time, there were very few businesses in the village and during the last decade, they have had to rise to several challenges, such as serving customers during the Covid lockdown.

However their ‘open every day’ policy has made them a success with locals and visitors.

Ten years on, the couple revealed to The Press and Journal that they are now thinking of “giving up” completely due to the number of thefts and verbal abuse they have experienced over the years.

It comes after their shop was broken into again on Tuesday night, when a thief raided the shop’s cash register.

It happened on the only day off the couple have taken in eight months – and is the third theft this year.

Holly and Andrew Wardrop opened the shop in 2014. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Mr Wardrop said he is still “in shock” .

He said: “Me and my wife work every single day. To come in after our only day off in eight months to find our shop’s been broken into is just shocking.

“We’re now on the teetering edge about if we decide to continue the business.

“Along with abuse we’ve received from customers, we’ve had two thefts from the building this year alone, and obviously now this.

“We’re going to give it until Christmas to see how we feel.”

The thief entered the building by breaking through a side window which knocked down racks and resulted in damage to stock and the building.

The money within the cash register – around £60 – was pocketed.

The couple also need to pay additional costs for an engineer to do security checks.

Ardbeg couple say community support has been ‘fantastic’

The couple previously closed the shop’s cafe permanently due to the level of verbal abuse they were receiving.

Mr Wardrop was quick to say the support from the community has been “absolutely fantastic”, particularly after this recent break-in.

“They’ve all offered to help and to do anything they can to help us,” he said.

The couple say they always try to go “the extra mile” for customers whether that’s assisting with technology problems, helping to find accommodation, or merely just being there to talk to.

Raised in Surrey, Mr Wardrop spent 25 years in retail before deciding to make the move to Ardgay.

Speaking to the P&J previously, he said: “My sister Victoria called to say that she and her husband, Paul, were going to build a new business unit on some spare land next to their business in Ardgay.

Adam Wardrop said he is ‘in shock’ after Tuesday’s break-in. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The thought of leaving secure, well-paid jobs and that I had just been promoted to then set up and run a small business in a remote and fragile community was daunting.”

However, they decided that there was a gap in the market for a shop and cafe in Ardgay so they decided to make the move.

Police appeal after Ardgay break-in

Police Scotland is appealing for information about Tuesday’s break-in and theft which happened at around 10.20pm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 while quoting reference number 0545 of Wednesday, October 23.

Alternatively, you can remain anonymous and contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

More from Highlands & Islands

Daniel and Taylor in Glencoe after the engagement.
Men with same name propose at the same time at same Glencoe resort
Actor Eilidh Fisher with a lamb in Orkney
Interview: Stronsay actor Eilidh Fisher talks her role in The Outrun and working with…
Jordy Nuesink appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Dutch motorcyclist banned after serious crash ends Highland holiday
Jane Cumming says independent businesses,make Beauly unique. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about life in Beauly
Aerial view of land secured by Royal Dornoch Golf Club.
Multi-million pound expansion for Royal Dornoch Golf Course
Heather Woodbridge
Inside Orkney's ferry replacement wrangle as council boss reveals how breakthrough finally arrived -…
Both Highland Council and community councils are struggling to keep up with new developments. Image: Christina Perera
Highland wind farms: Fresh hope in battle to stop region becoming 'swamped' with turbines
2
Barra lifeboat was sent out to recover a body from The Minch.
Body recovered off west coast after being spotted by CalMac ferry
The incident is being investigated. Image: Google Maps
Man dies following 'serious incident' at West Highlands sand mine
Sheila Fleet has plans for the new frontage at 50 Albert Street.
Sheila Fleet Jewellery: 'Our huge bronze Old Man of Hoy sculptures at new Kirkwall…

Conversation