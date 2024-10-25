Shock among UHI Moray staff as 25% TO GO in redundancy spree ‘risking future of the college’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock among UHI Moray staff as 25% TO GO in redundancy spree ‘risking future of the college’

It is understood around 45 lecturers and support staff - about 25% of the workforce - will leave as part of a voluntary severance scheme by the end of next week.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
There are concerns over the future of UHI Moray following a raft of redundancies at the college. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
There are concerns over the future of UHI Moray following a raft of redundancies at the college. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Staff at UHI Moray fear the Elgin campus may struggle to survive a shocking redundancy spree that will see dozens of workers depart within days.

It is understood around 45 lecturers and support staff – a staggering 25% of the workforce – will leave as part of a voluntary severance scheme.

And most will be gone by the end of next week.

Union leaders have revealed that many are worried about the future of the Elgin campus.

‘The college will be a different place’

Moray Trade Union Council claims there has been a lack of transparency in how the cuts will impact staff, students and the future of the college itself.

Secretary David Blair said: “We’ve been told there is uncertainty and concern across many areas.

“This is due to the sheer volume of staff being lost – both teaching and support staff – but also the speed at which the departures are now happening.

“The real impact will not be known until the ‘new normal’ beds in. But we’re hearing that the college will be a different place.”

Mr Blair says there has been a “huge disconnect” between the college’s public messaging and what union and student representatives say.

Could UHI Moray redundancies hit young learners?

Mr Blair added: “We understand the college needs to attract students, and we certainly don’t want to put off anyone intending to study there.

“But these cuts could have huge implications for young people, families and businesses in Moray.

“So there needs to be a full and open discussion, which has not really happened so far.”

David Blair, secretary of Moray Trade Union Council.

Moray TUC is also concerned that students will have to go further afield to study the subjects they want – resulting in an exodus from the region.

And there will be less in-person teaching and support.

Mr Blair said: “We are worried that more young people will be forced to leave Moray to train… And the concern is that when they leave they won’t come back.

“There is still a lack of transparency around the cuts, so we simply don’t know which subjects have been hit the hardest.”

What subjects are being considered for cuts?

Childcare, engineering and construction are among the areas being targeted for savings.

Mr Blair added a similar situation has happened in healthcare, with services downgraded and Moray folk having to travel to Inverness or Aberdeen for appointments

And he called for local politicians and the wider community to come together and stop the same thing happening in education.

Cuts at the college will also impact senior pupils at Moray secondary schools who attend the college on Wednesdays too.

Advanced highers in biology and chemistry have been axed.

Full and open discussions needed

And three foundation apprenticeships in engineering, hospitality and food and drink will go.

A revised curriculum at the college for the current academic year includes 15 HNCs, three HNDs and seven undergraduate degree programmes.

UHI Moray has been asked for a response.

