Highland commuters warned of further disruption as Stagecoach bus drivers vote to strike

Bus services across the Highlands and Islands could grind to a halt within weeks as drivers vote to strike, union bosses have warned.

Around 200 Stagecoach bus drivers have backed a motion to join the picket line over an ongoing pay dispute.

Unite the Union said the move was prompted by workers’ rejection of an “unacceptable” pay offer, amounting to just 4%.

Bosses are warning industrial action could have a detrimental impact on scheduled services across northern Scotland; particularly in rural areas such as Skye and Orkney and areas north and west of Inverness.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Stagecoach bus drivers who provide a vital service across the Scottish Highlands and Islands deserve an improved pay offer.

“The company continues to increase its bank balance at the expense of our members, and this is not acceptable.

“We will back our Stagecoach members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Stagecoach drivers reject 4% pay rise

Unite said the rejected pay offer amounted to 4% from July with a further 2.5% increase from January 2025.

The initial six-month offer was then followed by a 3% pay offer running from July 2025 for one year, it said.

The disruption would add to growing frustration among commuters following a string of cancellations in recent weeks.

Last month, more than 200 bus Inverness services were axed by bosses over the course of a single week due to driver “sickness” and “availability”.

Marc Jackson, Unite industrial officer, urged Stagecoach to put forward a “reasonable” pay offer to end the misery facing drivers and commuters.

He said: “This dispute could be resolved by a fair and reasonable pay offer to our members.

“We would urge Stagecoach to see sense instead of continuing down a road which will lead to significant disruption for the travelling public.”

Stagecoach hope to ‘minimise’ disruption during strike

Stagecoach Highlands said it was working to minimise any potential disruption.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We have been informed by Unite that members in Stagecoach Highlands have voted to undertake industrial action.

“Our joint negotiating committee of union representatives and management are working hard to reach a fair deal for our team across the region.

“We would like to reassure our passengers that we are doing everything we can to minimise any potential disruption to services, and will provide further updates in due course.”