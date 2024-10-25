Highland commuters warned of further disruption as Stagecoach bus drivers vote to strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland commuters warned of further disruption as Stagecoach bus drivers vote to strike

Union bosses have said services could become sparse within weeks as drivers vote for industrial action over pay.

By Michelle Henderson
Stagecoach buses lined up at the stances outside Inverness bus station.
Union bosses are warning bus services in Inverness and beyond could grind to a halt within weeks. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Bus services across the Highlands and Islands could grind to a halt within weeks as drivers vote to strike, union bosses have warned.

Around 200 Stagecoach bus drivers have backed a motion to join the picket line over an ongoing pay dispute.

Unite the Union said the move was prompted by workers’ rejection of an “unacceptable” pay offer, amounting to just 4%.

Bosses are warning industrial action could have a detrimental impact on scheduled services across northern Scotland; particularly in rural areas such as Skye and Orkney and areas north and west of Inverness.

Three blue Stagecoach buses lined up side by side.
More than 200 bus drivers from the transport operator have voted to strike in a dispute over pay. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Stagecoach bus drivers who provide a vital service across the Scottish Highlands and Islands deserve an improved pay offer.

“The company continues to increase its bank balance at the expense of our members, and this is not acceptable.

“We will back our Stagecoach members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Stagecoach drivers reject 4% pay rise

Unite said the rejected pay offer amounted to 4% from July with a further 2.5% increase from January 2025.

The initial six-month offer was then followed by a 3% pay offer running from July 2025 for one year, it said.

The disruption would add to growing frustration among commuters following a string of cancellations in recent weeks.

Last month, more than 200 bus Inverness services were axed by bosses over the course of a single week due to driver “sickness” and “availability”.

Stagecoach buses lined up outside Inverness bus station.
Stagecoach Highand drivers have rejected a 4% pay offer. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Marc Jackson, Unite industrial officer, urged Stagecoach to put forward a “reasonable” pay offer to end the misery facing drivers and commuters.

He said: “This dispute could be resolved by a fair and reasonable pay offer to our members.

“We would urge Stagecoach to see sense instead of continuing down a road which will lead to significant disruption for the travelling public.”

Stagecoach hope to ‘minimise’ disruption during strike

Stagecoach Highlands said it was working to minimise any potential disruption.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We have been informed by Unite that members in Stagecoach Highlands have voted to undertake industrial action.

“Our joint negotiating committee of union representatives and management are working hard to reach a fair deal for our team across the region.

“We would like to reassure our passengers that we are doing everything we can to minimise any potential disruption to services, and will provide further updates in due course.”

