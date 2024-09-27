Inverness locals slam ‘dreadful’ Stagecoach service as more than 200 buses cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Inverness locals slam ‘dreadful’ Stagecoach service as more than 200 buses cancelled

The firm has been unable to operate 232 journeys across the Highland Capital.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Inverness stagecoach electric free buses
Locals are fed up with the bus operator's unreliable service. Image: Stagecoach

Inverness locals are criticizing Stagecoach’s service in the city following mass cancellations this week.

It comes as the bus operator has been unable to run more than 200 bus services across the city just this week.

The company is cancelling nearly 50 buses a day as it blames “driver sickness” and “driver availability.”

But the issue is not new for Invernessians as last month, hundreds of bus services were also axed.

The problem seems to be ongoing, as around the same time a year ago, the company cancelled dozens of buses every day due to “driver shortage”.

232 Inverness bus  cancellations in the last seven days

Today, Stagecoach has cancelled 44 buses in Inverness.

Bus routes 1, 2, and 3, which are the main bus lines in the Highland Capital, are the worst affected.

They are crucial for people to make it to work in the city centre and for patients to go to Raigmore Hospital.

Locals are criticizing Stagecoach’s service as more than 200 buses have been cancelled across Inverness in just the last seven days. Image: David Whittaker-Smith.

Yesterday, 24 buses were also cancelled while 37 services were axed on Wednesday.

The worst day for cancellations was Friday, September 20, with 45 services unable to operate.

Inverness locals tired of Stagecoach’s ‘dreadful service’

Inverness locals have taken it to social media to hit the bus operator for its ongoing unreliable service.

One local said: “People cannot get to their appointments or work. The company is a shambles. They need to get it sorted.”

Another resident defined the service as “dreadful”.

They said: “Dreadful service. I don’t even consider taking buses anymore because so many were late or just didn’t turn up. Hopeless for work and appointments.”

A third local said Stagecoach’s service is “shocking for a city.”

Another one wrote: “Really not acceptable!!”

Stagecoach has been approached for comment.

Conversation