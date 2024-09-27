Inverness locals slam ‘dreadful’ Stagecoach service as more than 200 buses cancelled

Inverness locals are criticizing Stagecoach’s service in the city following mass cancellations this week.

It comes as the bus operator has been unable to run more than 200 bus services across the city just this week.

The company is cancelling nearly 50 buses a day as it blames “driver sickness” and “driver availability.”

But the issue is not new for Invernessians as last month, hundreds of bus services were also axed.

The problem seems to be ongoing, as around the same time a year ago, the company cancelled dozens of buses every day due to “driver shortage”.

232 Inverness bus cancellations in the last seven days

Today, Stagecoach has cancelled 44 buses in Inverness.

Bus routes 1, 2, and 3, which are the main bus lines in the Highland Capital, are the worst affected.

They are crucial for people to make it to work in the city centre and for patients to go to Raigmore Hospital.

Yesterday, 24 buses were also cancelled while 37 services were axed on Wednesday.

The worst day for cancellations was Friday, September 20, with 45 services unable to operate.

Inverness locals tired of Stagecoach’s ‘dreadful service’

Inverness locals have taken it to social media to hit the bus operator for its ongoing unreliable service.

One local said: “People cannot get to their appointments or work. The company is a shambles. They need to get it sorted.”

Another resident defined the service as “dreadful”.

They said: “Dreadful service. I don’t even consider taking buses anymore because so many were late or just didn’t turn up. Hopeless for work and appointments.”

A third local said Stagecoach’s service is “shocking for a city.”

Another one wrote: “Really not acceptable!!”

Stagecoach has been approached for comment.