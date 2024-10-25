Police investigate ‘malicious’ hoax phone call reporting Burghead ‘fire’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Police investigate ‘malicious’ hoax phone call reporting Burghead ‘fire’

But officers say no arrests will be made.

By Ena Saracevic
It's understood the fire crews attended close to Burghead Primary School. Image: Google maps
Fire fighters rushed to the scene of a suspected fire in Burghead – only to find it had been a hoax call.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service was alerted to an incident on Grant Street at around 10pm on Thursday evening.

Two fire crews attended but when they arrived no blaze was found.

It’s understood they attended close to Burghead Primary School.

Police say they have now completed their inquiries but that no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Thursday, 24 October, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire in premises on Grant Street.

“Emergency services attended and no fire was found.

“The call is believed to have been malicious. No arrests have been made and enquiries are complete.”

When asked who had made the call, the spokesperson said they could not provide any further information.

Fire service have ‘zero tolerance approach’ to hoax calls

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 9.58pm on Thursday, October 24 to reports of a building fire in Burghead.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the town’s Grant Street, where firefighters examined the building and found no sign of smoke or fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”

The fire service advised that malicious false alarms can divert firefighters away from genuine emergencies.

They say they take a “zero tolerance approach” to malicious false calls and that they will always work with their police partners to identify those responsible.

Conversation