Police investigate ‘malicious’ hoax phone call reporting Burghead ‘fire’

Fire fighters rushed to the scene of a suspected fire in Burghead – only to find it had been a hoax call.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service was alerted to an incident on Grant Street at around 10pm on Thursday evening.

Two fire crews attended but when they arrived no blaze was found.

It’s understood they attended close to Burghead Primary School.

Police say they have now completed their inquiries but that no arrests have been made.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10pm on Thursday, 24 October, 2024, we were called to a report of a fire in premises on Grant Street.

“Emergency services attended and no fire was found.

“The call is believed to have been malicious. No arrests have been made and enquiries are complete.”

When asked who had made the call, the spokesperson said they could not provide any further information.

Fire service have ‘zero tolerance approach’ to hoax calls

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson added: “We were alerted at 9.58pm on Thursday, October 24 to reports of a building fire in Burghead.

“Operations Control mobilised two fire appliances to the town’s Grant Street, where firefighters examined the building and found no sign of smoke or fire.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”

The fire service advised that malicious false alarms can divert firefighters away from genuine emergencies.

They say they take a “zero tolerance approach” to malicious false calls and that they will always work with their police partners to identify those responsible.