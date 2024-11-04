Apply for these finance & accounting jobs in the Scottish Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Apply for these finance & accounting jobs in the Scottish Highlands

The roles offer opportunities for flexible working and career development.

bird's eye view of Helmsdale, a possible destination for those looking for finance jobs in Scottish Highlands
Finance and accounting roles will be critical as the region gears up for the future.

Don’t miss the opportunity to apply for these finance and accounting jobs in the Scottish Highlands and help the region achieve its ambitious vision.

The Scottish Highlands is known for its majestic scenery, rich history and cultural significance.

As part of its plans to maximise opportunities and improve the lives of those in the region, the Highland Council is looking to recruit people to fill 11 posts across nine different job roles and grades.

The range of opportunities includes trainee accountants, principal accounting technicians, a process development officer, an accountant and senior accountants.

Brian Porter, the Council’s corporate finance chief officer, says: “We are a £1Bn organisation in relation to our spending on services and investment for our Highland communities.

“The Council is ambitious for our communities and has a range of priorities to invest, change and improve our services. The finance team will play a key role in supporting those priorities. This is an opportunity to work in a large organisation and support the Council in delivering to its communities.”

facade of the Charles Kennedy Building in Fort William
The Charles Kennedy Building houses the Highland Council’s offices in Fort William.

The roles will cover a variety of finance tasks within different sections of the finance service. That includes helping the Council to:

· provide budget control and sound financial management

· support capital investment planning and monitoring

· explore new funding sources to increase income

· provide VAT and tax advice as well as financial planning support

· review and improve financial systems and processes

· innovate to deliver change and transformation

A great opportunity for trainees

Trainee accountants will benefit from a supported trainee programme.

photo of the Highland Council's Brian Porter
Brian Porter, the Highland Council’s corporate finance chief officer

Brian explains: “They will be put on placements around different parts of the team. They will be rotated so they will have proper breadth of experience.

“They will be supported financially in terms of exam costs and various fees associated with the learning. It’s a generous learning package and at the end of it, they will achieve the CIPFA professional accountancy qualification.”

What’s in store for successful candidates

Successful candidates will receive a competitive salary with a generous local authority pension as well as annual leave entitlement.

They will also be able to relax and enjoy the Highlands’ breathtaking landscape and welcoming communities, thanks to the hybrid working policy.

aerial view of Dornie in the Scottish Highlands
Successful applicants will have the flexibility and work/life balance to enjoy the Scottish Highlands.

With a range of office bases across the Highlands, the Council is flexible as to which office base may be used, depending on the individual or role.

The Council is also a family friendly employer, supporting an excellent work/life balance among its employees.

What do you need to apply?

The jobs require different qualification levels and experience, depending on the role. Some require a recognised professional accountancy qualification.

But equally important, the Council is not just looking for individuals with good numerical, analytical and problem-solving skills; it also wants to hire people who are motivated, enthusiastic and can work well in a team.

In addition, the Council is committed to equality of opportunity and being fair and inclusive, promoting equality and diversity in its workforce.

Interested in these finance jobs in the Scottish Highlands? To see full job descriptions and to apply, visit myjobscotland.

