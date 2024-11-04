Apply for these finance & accounting jobs in the Scottish Highlands

Don’t miss the opportunity to apply for these finance and accounting jobs in the Scottish Highlands and help the region achieve its ambitious vision.

The Scottish Highlands is known for its majestic scenery, rich history and cultural significance.

As part of its plans to maximise opportunities and improve the lives of those in the region, the Highland Council is looking to recruit people to fill 11 posts across nine different job roles and grades.

The range of opportunities includes trainee accountants, principal accounting technicians, a process development officer, an accountant and senior accountants.

Brian Porter, the Council’s corporate finance chief officer, says: “We are a £1Bn organisation in relation to our spending on services and investment for our Highland communities.

“The Council is ambitious for our communities and has a range of priorities to invest, change and improve our services. The finance team will play a key role in supporting those priorities. This is an opportunity to work in a large organisation and support the Council in delivering to its communities.”

The roles will cover a variety of finance tasks within different sections of the finance service. That includes helping the Council to:

· provide budget control and sound financial management

· support capital investment planning and monitoring

· explore new funding sources to increase income

· provide VAT and tax advice as well as financial planning support

· review and improve financial systems and processes

· innovate to deliver change and transformation

A great opportunity for trainees

Trainee accountants will benefit from a supported trainee programme.

Brian explains: “They will be put on placements around different parts of the team. They will be rotated so they will have proper breadth of experience.

“They will be supported financially in terms of exam costs and various fees associated with the learning. It’s a generous learning package and at the end of it, they will achieve the CIPFA professional accountancy qualification.”

What’s in store for successful candidates

Successful candidates will receive a competitive salary with a generous local authority pension as well as annual leave entitlement.

They will also be able to relax and enjoy the Highlands’ breathtaking landscape and welcoming communities, thanks to the hybrid working policy.

With a range of office bases across the Highlands, the Council is flexible as to which office base may be used, depending on the individual or role.

The Council is also a family friendly employer, supporting an excellent work/life balance among its employees.

What do you need to apply?

The jobs require different qualification levels and experience, depending on the role. Some require a recognised professional accountancy qualification.

But equally important, the Council is not just looking for individuals with good numerical, analytical and problem-solving skills; it also wants to hire people who are motivated, enthusiastic and can work well in a team.

In addition, the Council is committed to equality of opportunity and being fair and inclusive, promoting equality and diversity in its workforce.

Interested in these finance jobs in the Scottish Highlands? To see full job descriptions and to apply, visit myjobscotland.